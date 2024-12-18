Malaysia Gets 1st Dibs On MiGyeongSan Hanwoo—South Korea’s Best Halal Beef!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia is the first country outside of South Korea to be honoured with the exclusive and halal MiGyeongSan Hanwoo, thanks to the efforts of Olivia Lee-Lepinoy, founder of Plan New.

A chef and entrepreneur specialising in premium Korean produce, Lee-Lepinoy says halal MiGyeongSan Hanwoo Beef represents the most exclusive tier of the already sought-after Hanwoo Beef.

MiGyeongSan beef is a higher grade of Korea’s highly-regarded Hanwoo, known to be similar in marbling to Japan’s wagyu but with a flavour that is both richer and more refined.

MiGyeongSan is produced by cattle that have never calved and are fed a controlled diet to ensure their meat is of the highest quality.

This meat is prized by connoisseurs for its mouthfeel and taste and is extremely rare to find even in Korea – so much so that it is known as a Korean “cultural asset”.

It represents the finest of Korean culture, reflecting its dedication to excellence, heritage and the art of producing exceptional culinary

experiences.

Supported by the Hanwoo Board Korea and Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food & Rural Affairs, Lee-Lepinoy is confident that Malaysian palates will embrace the exquisite taste of MiGyeongSan Hanwoo Beef,

I want to show the world how beautiful our Korean produce is, and since Malaysians are known for their rich culinary history and appreciation for excellent quality food and produce, there is no better place to start. Plan New Founder Olivia Lee-Lepinoy.

Plan New has put together a series of events to introduce halal MiGyeongSan Hanwoo Beef to Malaysian culinary enthusiasts, first launching with an Instagram giveaway of 100 hampers worth RM800 each in early November, then the highly-lauded tasting menu at the one-day event on November 5, 2024 – where Korea’s top chefs Allen Suh of Restaurant Allen (two Michelin stars) and Jun Lee of Soigné (two Michelin stars) showcased the exquisite nuances of MiGyeongSan Beef at Fritz, Troika Sky Dining.

A series of lunches at Culina Bistro at Four Seasons Place followed.

On December 16, 2024, another exciting event was held – a MiGyeongSan Hanwoo Masterclass featuring renowned Chef Yoon Wonsuk from Seoul’s Michelin Guide and 50 Best recognised Korean barbecue specialists Byeokje Galbi. Participants got to experience the art of Korean barbecue butchery and were guided through special cuts, preparation and cooking methods, followed by lunch at Bar.Kar restaurant in Kuala Lumpur.

Lee-Lepinoy shares that feedback from consumers and the food and beverage industry has been heartening and is excited to continue planning educational culinary events to introduce the various facets of this delicious Korean product and Korean culture to the Malaysian public.

Consumers can learn more about MiGyeongSan Hanwoo Beef via these Instagram channels: @plannew.my and @beefk.my.

Limited amounts of MiGyeongSan beef and other premium produce from Korea are also available now at Culina, Four Seasons Shoppes, Kuala Lumpur.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.