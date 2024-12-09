TikTok Shop Launches Affiliate Link Ahead of 12.12 Sale In Malaysia To Unlock New Income Opportunities For Local Creators

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Leading content-driven commerce platform TikTok Shop, has recently announced the launch of its latest Affiliate Link feature in Malaysia, ahead of the upcoming 12.12 Year-End Sale from 9 December to 13 December 2024.

This new innovation will provide over 2 million local affiliate creators on TikTok Shop with greater flexibility to earn commissions when supporting sellers’ growth*.

“TikTok Shop’s new Affiliate Link feature lowers the barrier of entry for everyday Malaysians to earn a living as a creator. In addition to the existing Affiliate Collaboration format through in-app content and our iconic yellow bag function, our creators can now expand their reach beyond the platform to promote TikTok Shop sellers through the Affiliate Link.

“This feature is open to all local creators on TikTok Shop, regardless of their follower count*,” said Nur Aisya Rosly, Marketing Communication Lead, TikTok Shop Malaysia.

“MSMEs, which represent more than 96% of our over 1.3 million sellers in Malaysia, will also benefit from this new feature. By enabling our local creators to seamlessly promote products beyond the platform, we are fostering a more inclusive and integrated social commerce ecosystem, where local entrepreneurs and homegrown brands can better scale their businesses. We encourage both aspiring and seasoned creators on TikTok Shop to try the Affiliate Link feature during this highly-anticipated 12.12 Year-End Sale,” Aisya added.

To be eligible for Affiliate Link, creators must join the Affiliate Programme via their TikTok Profile Page (TikTok Studio > TikTok Shop for Creator > Enable Affiliate)*. Creators can generate an Affiliate Link directly within the TikTok Shop app after selecting a product that’s eligible for Affiliate Programme to promote.

These links can be shared on various platforms, directing traffic to product pages. Sellers benefit by expanding their reach beyond TikTok, enabling creators to drive external traffic to their store and drive sales, ultimately enhancing visibility for their products.

Commission rate is based on the individual seller’s commission structure, and it is only credited to the creator once an order is successfully fulfilled*. The commission from Affiliate Links is earned for a maximum of 100 days, after which creators will need to generate a new link.

An important note is that the commission earned from the Affiliate Links are dependent on whether or not the buyer’s last viewed link of the product is the creator’s link.

Don’t miss out on the ideal opportunity to test this feature. TikTok Shop’s 12.12 Year-End Sale will offer platform-wide and stackable Free Shipping vouchers to shoppers, along with RM12 clearance deals at 12PM daily for brands like Dynamo, NIVEA, Simplus, Swiss Thomas, Anua, and more*.

There will also be Harga Hangat deals daily, offering competitive prices.

Don’t miss out on the TikTok Shop Year-End Sale Livestream on 11 December from 9PM to 11.30PM to enjoy livestream-exclusive vouchers and deals, as well as exciting performances from Dayang Nurfaizah, Hael Husaini, Ernie Zakri and Amir Masdi*. Stand a chance to win up to RM50,000 worth of electronic prizes by participating in the #TikTokShop1212YearEndSale hashtag challenge*.

For more information about the 12.12 sale, please click here.

For more information about TikTok Shop Affiliate Link, please click here.

*Terms and conditions apply.

