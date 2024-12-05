Stamp-tastic! Pos Malaysia Hosts Stamp Week 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pos Malaysia is hosting Stamp Week 2024 from 5 – 7 December (Thursday-Saturday).

The event, taking place at Pos Malaysia’s Dewan Merpati in Bangi, marks the successful conclusion of its nationwide Kelab Setem & Filateli (KESEF) Exploration Series which has reached nearly 43,000 members across 521 schools.

Members of the public are invited to join the celebration from 9am to 5pm daily.

Entry is free and all visitors can participate in interactive activities including philately quizzes, collector’s puzzles, postcard design workshops, and letter sorting experiences.

Successful completion of all activities will earn participants a special gift from Pos Malaysia.

Through delivering, connecting, and improving lives, Pos Malaysia continues its commitment to nurturing the next generation.

The convergence of Stamp Week 2024 with the KESEF programme exemplifies the organisation’s dedication to building trust and connecting lives and businesses for a better tomorrow.

In conjunction with this event, Pos Malaysia will unveil a special School Uniform Bodies stamp series during the event.

This limited-edition collection, priced at RM59.00, pays tribute to four fundamental uniformed organisations in Malaysian schools: the School Cadets, Malaysian Red Crescent, Scouts, and Girl Guides.

The collection comprises four stamp sheets featuring distinctive designs of the school uniform bodies, a miniature sheet, First Day Covers, and a special folder.

The collection will be available exclusively during the event before being released at all of Pos Malaysia’s Philatelic Bureaus, post offices nationwide and online while stocks last.

