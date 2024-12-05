Hot Deals! Save Up To 50% At The Revamped Lotus’s Shah Alam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lotus’s Malaysia have vouchers to give away and discounts up to 50% for customers to enjoy on a range of products starting today.

After 19 years in operations, serving communities residing within the state capital of Selangor and its neighbouring areas, Lotus’s Malaysia has given its Shah Alam outlet a total makeover beyond just a fresh coat of paint.

Great shopping deals are up for grabs with an opportunity to win prizes worth more than RM24,000 through the many available activities lined up.

The 9,000 square meter hypermarket and mall located along Jalan Aerobik, Seksyen 13, Shah Alam went through a massive remodelling exercise to cater to not only the shopping needs of end consumers but also business operators, food retailers, food services, HoReCA and philanthropic organisations.

Mirroring the retailer’s hybrid store in Puchong, Lotus’s Shah Alam is a slighter version of this new format; filled with over 13,000 product lines with more than 280 of them being HoReCa ranges that include cooking needs, fresh produce, household cleaning products, and canned food.

“Beli Lebih Untung Lebih”, customers can now enjoy greater value in prices for selected items when they purchase in large quantities.

Highlights of the day include exciting one-day deals that include whole chicken from RM5.99 (limited to 1,000 birds only on 5 December 2024), red globe grapes for RM5.49 per kilogramme, fresh tomatoes for RM0.99 per kilogram, Lotus’s Grade C Eggs (30s) from RM9.90, customer’s favourite Lotus’s 1kg Chocomalt at RM10, and many more.

Additionally, selected electrical household items will be on offer, such as the Philips Air Fryer for RM159 and the Pensonic Stand Fan for RM79.

Other exciting events and prizes lined up for customers in Shah Alam to enjoy include:

Food Sampling and Freebies at its Ceria-Yah Event Space:

Sample products from renowned brands like Yeo’s, Coca-Cola, Nutella, KitKat and many more.

Christmas displays and gifting selection for sale from KitKat and Nutella booths.

FREE Yeo’s Chinese New Year Fortune Cat cup with a minimum purchase of 3 cartons of selected Yeo’s drinks.

Stand a chance to win away a Tesla Model 3, or a Coca-Cola branded disposable film camera (limited to 500 winners only) with a minimum spending of RM28 and above on any participating Coca-Cola Brands such as: Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Sprite, Fanta, A&W, Fuze Tea, Authentic Tea House, Minute Maid and Schweppes.

Winning Away Lotus’s e-Vouchers or Goody Bags (5 December – 8 December 2024)

Siapa Cepat, Dia Dapat – spend RM80 in a single receipt and stand a chance to win RM10 worth of Lotus’s Own Brand products (8am -10am daily; 50 winners per day)

– spend RM80 in a single receipt and stand a chance to win RM10 worth of Lotus’s Own Brand products (8am -10am daily; 50 winners per day) Timbang, Pastu Menang – hit a minimum of 30kg per trolley and go home with a RM10 Lotus’s Gift Voucher (10am -1pm, 5pm -8pm daily; 300 winners per day)

– hit a minimum of 30kg per trolley and go home with a RM10 Lotus’s Gift Voucher (10am -1pm, 5pm -8pm daily; 300 winners per day) Lucky Draw – spend a minimum of RM120 in a single receipt and stand a chance to bring home RM200 worth of Lotus’s e-vouchers. (4 winners in total)

– spend a minimum of RM120 in a single receipt and stand a chance to bring home RM200 worth of Lotus’s e-vouchers. (4 winners in total) Three lucky newly registered My Lotus’s members will stand a chance to win a ten-gram Poh Kong gold bar worth RM4,300, or RM500 worth of Lotus’s e-vouchers (limited to ten winners).

Extra Perks for Existing My Lotus’s Loyalty Members

My Lotus’s members will enjoy 3X My Lotus’s loyalty points while shopping at Lotus’s Shah Alam (5 December – 8 December 2024)

Spend a minimum of RM100 to stand a chance to win RM5 Lotus’s e-vouchers or Lotus’s Own Brand goodies at the Claw Machine in Lotus’s Shah Alam. (applicable to existing and new My Lotus’s members)

Jimat! Lagi Jimat! – Enjoy up to RM5 cash vouchers (minimum spend of RM90 for the next purchase, redeemable from 12 December to 18 December 2024) for My Lotus’s members with a minimum spend of RM100 in a single receipt in Lotus’s Shah Alam.

Exciting Mall Activities and Offers (5 December – 8 December 2024)

Drop by the exclusive IndoMie booth on the first floor of Lotus’s Shah Alam, opposite Gintell to sample and purchase IndoMie’s latest Korean flavors – Fiery Chicken and Spicy Mushroom. With a minimum purchase of one pack of the new Korean ranges, customers can spin the Lucky Spin Wheel for a chance to win exclusive IndoMie merchandise, including 3D backpacks, shopping bags, and coin pouches. (5 December – 22 December 2024)

With a minimum spend of RM20 in Lotus’s Shah Alam, customers can meet pygmy goats Jojo and Nina, and friends at the Mini Petting Zoo located on the First Floor, near to the hypermarket entrance from 5 December – 8 December 2024, and 14 December – 15 December 2024

Be creative and DIY Perler Beads and Bracelets Be at the Arts and Crafts Workshop located next to the Mini Petting Zoo (first come first serve basis, limited to 30 participants from 5 December – 8 December and 14 – 15 December 2024)

Bring home FREE gifts when you place a booking at the Proton and Mitsubishi Car Roadshows located on the Ground Floor.

Weekend Car Boot Sale offers items like preloved clothing, children’s clothing, snacks, toys, finger foods, and cosmetic products.

Enjoy up to 50% discounts, or buy 1 free 1 promotion at participating mall tenants.

RM5 on selected Menu RAHMAH items at the outlet’s food court.

This is the retailer’s sixth store that has undergone a makeover to give customers a shopping environment that is refreshed with new décor and improved product displays at its electrical, produce, meat, seafood and bakery departments.

Including Shah Alam, Lotus’s has invested more than RM9 million to refurbish its outlets.

