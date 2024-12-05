2 New Primary Schools To Be Built In Gamuda Cove!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Gamuda Land recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for two public primary schools, marking a significant step in the township’s commitment to holistic community development.

The event was officiated by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek underscoring the government’s dedication to enhancing accessibility to education in Malaysia’s growing urban and suburban areas.

Set within the 1,530-acre nature sanctuary and smart city township of Gamuda Cove, these schools will be developed in two phases and will cater to 2,400 students across 48 classrooms once completed.

The first phase for both schools is targeted to be completed by 2026.

The groundbreaking for the primary schools at Gamuda Cove highlights the government’s commitment to strengthening educational infrastructure nationwide. By establishing these schools in rapidly growing townships, the government is laying a solid academic foundation for young Malaysians and ensuring that families have improved access to essential facilities.

This initiative emphasises the importance of educational facilities in urban development, with the government continuing to collaborate with key stakeholders, such as township developers, to ensure that school planning in new townships is implemented correctly from the outset.

This effort aims to enhance access to quality education while meeting the needs of growing communities.

Gamuda Berhad Chairman Tan Sri Datuk Setia Ambrin Buang said that Gamuda Cove was masterplanned to create an urban sanctuary and smart city where people can grow up and grow old.

By ensuring that education is integrated into our developments, alongside public parks, commercial centres, and green spaces, we aim to provide families with a home place where they can thrive. These schools are a testament to our commitment to building vibrant, self-sustaining communities where residents can enjoy a high quality of life. Gamuda Berhad Chairman Tan Sri Datuk Setia Ambrin Buang.

The 90-acre Wetlands Arboretum, one of Gamuda Cove’s iconic features, further reflects this commitment to sustainability and education.

Designed as a hub for environmental education, the arboretum offers students and the wider community an out-of-classroom opportunity to learn about biodiversity, conservation, and sustainable living in an immersive natural setting.

This unique aspect enriches the township’s educational offerings, going beyond traditional classrooms to nurture environmentally conscious and well-rounded individuals.

In addition to these primary schools, Gamuda Cove already hosts the Big Apple Preschool at The Hive, catering to early childhood education, and will welcome an affordable international school by Taylor’s Education Group by 2027.

These educational institutions address a growing demand for schooling options in the region.

With the nearest public school located 20 minutes away, the new schools will serve not only Gamuda Cove residents but also families from neighbouring areas such as Bandar Saujana Putra and Bandar Rimbayu.

By the time these schools are completed in 2026, Gamuda Cove will have handed over more than 3,200 residential units, bringing an estimated population of over 13,000 to the township.

The development also features four vibrant commercial hubs—Townsquare, Bay Square, Bay Street, and The Hive—offering over 180 retail spaces for lifestyle, F&B, and daily conveniences.

Complementing these amenities, Gamuda Cove’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in its 75 km of cycling and walking paths, safe pedestrian access to key hubs, and eco-friendly transport options like the operational e-tram service.

Residents will also benefit from enhanced connectivity through the upcoming 2-km toll-free Cyberjaya-Link, opening in 2025, which will halve travel time to Cyberjaya and nearby areas.

