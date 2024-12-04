Turning 40 With A Bang! Haier Shares Big Plans For 2025!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Haier announced its strategy, business direction and targets for 2025 as well as reviewed progress made in 2024 in Malaysia towards its ambition of being the leading appliance brand in the nation.

This was made during the brand’s Southeast Asia Dealer Conference, held in Malaysia for the first time, signifying the country’s importance to Haier.

The event brought together 600 delegates from eight countries, who were feted to local cuisine, cultural performances, and a sightseeing tour, contributing to Malaysia’s tourism and hospitality sector.

In reviewing its performance, Haier Malaysia announced that it achieved its projected 40% overall growth for 2024 ahead of the holiday period.

All the Haier product categories experienced robust growth, with air conditioner sales rising a spectacular 47% year-on-year (YOY) followed by televisions (38%), washing machines (37%) and refrigerators (35%).

The brand has been actively engaging with dealers locally and also customers, obtaining feedback and providing home appliances that align with modern preferences as well as initiatives to reduce energy consumption.

Building on this momentum, Haier has lined up several new models for Malaysia in 2025, headlined by room air conditioners.

In addition, Haier has also set sights on extending its market position across multiple categories by introducing a wider range of models and variants to fit diverse customer needs.

Haier is now the No.1 room air conditioner brand in Malaysia (GfK report, June 2024) and aims to become the absolute market leader for home appliances in the country.

Haier Malaysia Managing Director Fan Jing said that the brand’s strong performance in 2024 reaffirms Malaysia’s position as a core market for Haier, both regionally and globally.

The 2024 performance lays a strong foundation for us and we aim to sustain a high revenue growth of 30% consistently over the next five years. We also aspire to improve our market leadership in the country with a market share exceeding 30% by 2029. Haier Malaysia Managing Director Fan Jing.

Fan Jing added that the decision to host the Southeast Asia Dealer Conference in Malaysia underscores the country’s growing importance within the Haier network.

This milestone coincides with Haier’s 40th anniversary, making it a double celebration. It is an opportunity to showcase Malaysia’s unique charm to our regional partners while highlighting how our products seamlessly integrate into daily life, elevating comfort and convenience for customers. Malaysians’ savviness resonates with our desire to promote ‘More Creation, More Possibilities’ as we shape a world with infinite wonderful possibilities. We continuously listen to customers’ feedback, channelling the insights into research and development to produce top-notch products that align with modern needs and preferences. Haier Malaysia Managing Director Fan Jing.

Haier Malaysia also stated that it will be focussing on three core strategies in 2025.

The brand has identified strengthening high-end product offerings, differentiated marketing initiatives and deepening the use of digitalisation to power its growth in the coming year.

Haier is also planning to increase its brand shops to 75, up from the current 55.

During the event, Haier gave a glimpse of the new products that await Malaysians by previewing a comprehensive suite of home appliances to elevate domestic living.

These included refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, room air conditioners, commercial air conditioners, televisions, kitchen appliances and water heaters with the latest technology.

All these products are designed with the ‘More Creation, More Possibilities’ philosophy to deliver superior quality and convenience in improving customers’ lives.

They will be made available to Malaysians in stages and prices will be revealed then.

