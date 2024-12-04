Sip On Glenmorangie’s New ‘A Tale Of Ice Cream’ Whisky This Festive Season

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This festive season, Glenmorangie invites whisky enthusiasts to experience a sweet escape with its latest limited-edition creation, Glenmorangie A Tale of Ice Cream.

A celebration of indulgence, this expression is the fifth release in the Highland Distillery’s award-winning “A Tale Of…” series, which showcases its whisky creators’ relentless imagination.

Inspired by the irresistible flavours of an ice cream parlour menu, for the first time, high-vanillin casks were used to bring Glenmorangie’s sweetest, creamy vanilla notes to their tantalising best.

Combining melting notes of peach melba, scoops of vanilla and lemon sorbet, topped with coconut flakes and toffee sauce, A Tale of Ice Cream is a true treat for the senses.

To mark this special release, Glenmorangie has partnered with The Ice Cream Bar to create an exclusive, limited-edition flavour that caters to discerning palates.

This collaboration brings to life the spirit of indulgence with rich layers inspired by one of Glenmorangie’s signature cocktails.

The new creation, ‘Popcorn Old Fashioned’, is an exceptional treat that marries the worlds of premium whisky and gourmet ice cream.

Infused with toffee nut and popcorn syrups, a dash of Angostura bitters, and an opulent pour of Glenmorangie A Tale of Ice Cream whisky, this rich and creamy creation offers an irresistible taste experience.

Moët Hennessy’s Malaysia and Singapore Marketing Director Laura Drozdowski Lot highlighted Glenmorangie’s core passion for creativity and innovation, driving them to craft delicious and memorable experiences for whisky lovers.

We are thrilled to unveil delightful limited-edition creation, born from the perfect blend of Glenmorangie’s innovative spirit and The Ice Cream Bar’s artisanal expertise. The exquisite Popcorn Old Fashioned ice cream is our toast to the festive season, which not only celebrates the essence of whisky but also presents it in an exciting and refreshing new way, making it a perfect addition to any festive gathering or celebration.

For more than 180 years, Glenmorangie’s whisky creators have been endlessly imaginative in their quest to create evermore delicious single malts.

Led by Director of Whisky Creation Bill Lumsden, they are constantly challenging themselves to take whatever captures their imaginations and turn it into whisky.

Ice cream is an irresistible indulgence, and inspired by the flavours you might find on an ice cream parlour menu, we imagined creating a whisky of melting decadence and lavish swirls of flavour. By ageing Glenmorangie in bourbon and high-vanillin casks, we have deliciously magnified our whisky’s sweetest, creamiest side. With notes of peach melba, lemon sorbet, coconut flakes and rich vanilla, sipping Glenmorangie A Tale of Ice Cream is like sinking your spoon into a carousel of flavour. We invite whisky lovers old and new to indulge their sweet tooth and enjoy this ultimate treat! Glenmorangie Director of Whisky Creation Bill Lumsden.

Glenmorangie A Tale of Ice Cream is available to purchase at select retailers in Malaysia from 28 November 2024 onwards.

