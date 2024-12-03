Serba Wangi Donates 20 Tonnes Of Food Supplies For Khairul Aming’s Flood Relief Efforts!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Serba Wangi Sdn Bhd has provided a significant boost to relief efforts for flood victims in Kelantan by contributing 20 tonnes of essential food supplies worth RM432,650.

The donation was channelled through Khairul Aming’s humanitarian initiative, BOB (Bantuan Orang Baik), aimed at bringing aid to those affected by the devastating floods.

The donation included NUUNA, ecoBrown’s BRICE, and ecoBrown’s PLUS, which arrived at Luxury Garden on 2 and 3 December. This central location serves as the hub for BOB, where volunteers and supplies gather to coordinate assistance to impacted communities.

The arrival of two fully loaded lorries, each carrying 10 tonnes of essential food supplies, symbolised Serba Wangi Sdn Bhd’s commitment to supporting communities in need.

This generous contribution reflects the company’s dedication to community welfare and its role in providing critical support during times of crisis.

