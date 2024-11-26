Sunway Theme Parks Reward Members With Exciting Jaya Grocer Shopping Spree

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sunway Theme Parks recently celebrated its longest-serving and most loyal members with an exhilarating Shopping Spree at the newly reopened Jaya Grocer flagship outlet at Oasis, Sunway Pyramid.

This unique event was a heartfelt way to show appreciation to those who have been part of the Sunway Theme Parks family over the years.

Each participant was given a few minutes to race through Jaya Grocer, filling their trolleys with everything they could grab, from electronic appliances to fresh fruits, vegetables, food, meat, beverages, and more.

The contest brought smiles, laughter, and a burst of energy as members dashed down aisles, making the most of their time. The joy and camaraderie among participants highlighted the success of this reward event.

The participants expressed their gratitude and happiness, calling the event a unique and exhilarating experience. It was a day filled with fun, friendship, and fond memories. The event underscored Sunway Theme Parks’ commitment to creating memorable experiences for its community.

Lim Eng Kit, a Sunway Lost World Of Tambun member, shared that most of the items he took were destined for orphanage homes and old folks’ homes. “If I can help more people, I’m more than happy to do so,” said Lim.

Sunway Theme Parks continues to reward its members with even more memorable experiences and exclusive events. Stay tuned for the Sunway Mega Roadshow 2025, where exciting membership promotions and exclusive offers await.

