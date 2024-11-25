Taylor’s College Throws A ‘Play & Learn’ Bash For Klang Valley Kids

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recognising the importance of play as a fundamental activity that nurtures well-rounded development in children, Taylor’s College hosted Play and Learn, focused on play-based learning activities and interactions for children in the Klang Valley area.

The event, led by the academics and students of the Diploma in Early Childhood Education (DECE) programme, celebrates World Children’s Day. The initiative reinforces the college’s dedication to early childhood education and community engagement.

Aligned with UNICEF’s World Children’s Day theme, For Every Child, Every Right, the Play and Learn event featured interactive zones designed to promote holistic development in early childhood through play, focusing particularly on the right to freedom of expression using multimodal senses.

Centred around play-based and sensorial learning experiences, the zones offered activities such as sensorial play, messy play and physical play, engaging different domains of childhood development, including cognitive, social, emotional and physical skills.

The event highlighted the vital role of play in a child’s development, showing how it stimulates brain growth, enhances problem-solving, fosters creativity, and teaches social skills like sharing and empathy.

Play also helps children express emotions, build resilience, develop physical abilities, and boost self-confidence, cultivating essential skills that lay the foundation for future success.

Supported by WePlay, Play and Learn provided Diploma in Early Childhood Education (DECE) students a valuable platform to apply their classroom knowledge in a real-world setting.

The students played an active role in designing and managing various interactive zones to create enriching, play-based experiences.

Guided by faculty mentors, the experience also allowed DECE students to practice collaborative engagement with families and communities, deepening their understanding of how these interactions enrich the educational landscape and support a holistic approach to early childhood development.

Taylor’s College Campus Director Josephine Tan said that early childhood education is the foundation of lifelong learning and emphasised Taylor’s commitment to producing highly skilled, work-ready graduates in early childhood education, who are prepared to make a meaningful contribution.

At Taylor’s, we prioritise a nurturing, community-centered approach, where our DECE students not only gain academic knowledge and hands-on experience but also actively engage with the community. Taylor’s College Campus Director Josephine Tan.

The Play and Learn event saw the presence of children aged 4-8 from both early childhood centres and community centres.

Among them are Perbadanan Perpustakaan Awam Selangor Kampung Lindungan (Desa), Perpustakaan Komuniti Petaling Jaya and Taylor’s Work-Based Learning (WBL) partners.

The event was also made lively by a special appearance from known animation characters Anna & Hanna, who performed educational sing-a-longs together with the children.

Subang Jaya state assemblywoman Michelle Ng Mei Sze graced the event and said that the program was a fantastic initiative that embodies the belief that it takes a village to raise a child.

This event reinforces our commitment to support educational programmes that empower young learners, and we’re proud to see local institutions like Taylor’s College actively creating opportunities for our children to learn and thrive. Subang Jaya state assemblywoman Michelle Ng Mei Sze.

The DECE programme at Taylor’s College offers a rigorous two-and-a-half-year curriculum designed to equip students with essential knowledge, competencies, and values for a successful career in early childhood education.

Students benefit from a unique learning environment at the Taylor’s Centre for Childhood Development and Innovation (CCDI), allowing students to learn through hands-on practice thus, preparing them with the confidence and expertise needed to thrive in their field.

The programme also integrates practicum and work-based learning (WBL) model, immersing students in practical experiences in supporting the teaching and learning as well as the management, through partnerships with local preschools.

