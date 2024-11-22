Grab Malaysia Kicks Off Piala Rakan Grab: Empowering Partners Through Football

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Grab Malaysia recently kicked off Piala Rakan Grab, a community football tournament across Malaysia aimed at igniting camaraderie and unity among its driver- and delivery-partners. Building on Grab Malaysia’s established partnership with the Malaysian Football League (MFL), the two organisations will also collaborate to host football clinics nationwide. These clinics aim to provide the children of Grab’s partners with valuable opportunities to develop their skills and actively participate in the sport.

Ahmad Zikri Khalili, Selangor FC and Kenny Pallraj, KL City FC Grab partners with Mykola Ahapov, Sri Pahang FC

With over 1,200 Grab partners, their families and MFL footballers, the tournament hosted matches in Kuantan, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Kota Bharu, Pulau Pinang, Kuching, Johor Bahru, Ipoh, and Kota Kinabalu across three weeks. The event provided a unique platform for Grab partners to connect with their football heroes, strengthening community bonds and uniting participants in their shared passion for the sport.

The Selangor and Kuala Lumpur leg of the tournament was particularly unforgettable, as it was graced by the inspiring presence of YB Hannah Yeoh, Minister of Youth and Sports, who had the honour of kicking off the games. Her enthusiastic support added an extra layer of excitement, uplifting the spirits of participants and making the event truly special.

(left to right) Adelene Foo, Managing Director of Grab Malaysia, YB Hannah Yeoh, Minister of Youth and Sports, and Dato Abd Ghani, President of the Malaysian Football League

Adelene Foo, Managing Director, Grab Malaysia, YB Hannah Yeoh, Minister of Youth and Sports, and Dato Abd Ghani, President of the Malaysian Football League together with Rakan Piala Grab participants

YB Hannah Yeoh, Minister of Youth and Sports, shared her thoughts on the initiative, saying, “It’s heartening to see Grab Malaysia engage with its community of partners across the country through football—a sport that resonates with Malaysians everywhere. By bringing this initiative nationwide, it not only fosters love for the game but also unity and connection among Malaysians. Establishing these football clinics provides invaluable opportunities for everyone to participate and nurtures grassroots talent, inspiring and supporting future generations to pursue their passion for football.”

“At Grab, our partners are at the heart of everything we do. Piala Rakan Grab not only provides a way to engage with them beyond their daily work, but also strengthens bonds through friendly competition. Through football, we hope to foster unity, encourage teamwork, and create lasting memories. This initiative reflects our belief in the power of sports to bring communities together, reinforcing our commitment to supporting partners in meaningful ways,” said Adelene Foo, Managing Director, Grab Malaysia.

Grab partner teams

Referees from the Malaysia Football League (MFL) who supported Piala Rakan Grab

These initiatives reflect Grab Malaysia’s ongoing commitment to supporting and engaging with its partners. Through community-driven efforts like Piala Rakan Grab and football clinics, Grab Malaysia aims to empower its partners, strengthen connections, and contribute to the growth of vibrant communities across Malaysia.

