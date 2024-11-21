Gig Economy Platforms Urge For Collaborative Dialogue Before Tabling Of Gig Worker Bill

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As key stakeholders in Malaysia’s gig economy, we acknowledge the Government’s efforts in proposing a Gig Worker Bill. However, we are concerned that neither industry players nor gig workers were fully consulted, with no full draft of the proposed amendments shared, and the feedback process had been limited.

To ensure a balanced and well-informed framework, we respectfully request a postponement of the Bill’s tabling in December, believing that a collaborative approach and an extended timeline will benefit the success of this initiative. This extension will allow for more comprehensive consultations with both gig workers and industry players. We remain committed to engaging in constructive dialogue and collaboration with the Government to successfully realise the intended objective, and ultimately achieve measurable impact for gig workers.

To create a sustainable gig economy we propose the following:

Thorough stakeholder engagement : We advocate for comprehensive, in-person consultations with a diverse range of stakeholders, including platform companies, gig workers, academics, and industry experts. A phased and inclusive approach, will help capture the diverse needs of the gig economy and help prevent any unintended consequences such as challenges in policy adoption, implementation inefficiencies as well as compliance, higher entry barriers for gig workers, business disruptions for vendors and increased costs for consumers.

: We advocate for comprehensive, in-person consultations with a diverse range of stakeholders, including platform companies, gig workers, academics, and industry experts. A phased and inclusive approach, will help capture the diverse needs of the gig economy and help prevent any unintended consequences such as challenges in policy adoption, implementation inefficiencies as well as compliance, higher entry barriers for gig workers, business disruptions for vendors and increased costs for consumers. Inclusive review process : We kindly request that the draft Gig Worker Bill be shared for review and input from industry stakeholders. Experience from other jurisdictions indicates that a phased consultation process is crucial for developing effective, balanced regulations that benefit all parts of the gig work ecosystem.

: We kindly request that the draft Gig Worker Bill be shared for review and input from industry stakeholders. Experience from other jurisdictions indicates that a phased consultation process is crucial for developing effective, balanced regulations that benefit all parts of the gig work ecosystem. Inclusive definition of gig workers : We recommend broadening the definition of gig workers beyond e-hailing and p-hailing to include all relevant sectors, similar to PERKESO’s Self-Employment Social Security Act, which covers 20 sectors. By defining gig workers as a distinct category from traditional employees allows for regulations that are tailored to the unique nature of gig work.

: We recommend broadening the definition of gig workers beyond e-hailing and p-hailing to include all relevant sectors, similar to PERKESO’s Self-Employment Social Security Act, which covers 20 sectors. By defining gig workers as a distinct category from traditional employees allows for regulations that are tailored to the unique nature of gig work. Market-driven compensation : We advocate for a market-driven approach to compensation, allowing labour to move freely across jobs and industries based on demand and willingness to pay. This approach helps maintain a balance, avoiding potential challenges, such as higher consumer prices, reduced demand, and lower earnings for gig workers. It ensures fair earnings while keeping services accessible and sustainable.

: We advocate for a market-driven approach to compensation, allowing labour to move freely across jobs and industries based on demand and willingness to pay. This approach helps maintain a balance, avoiding potential challenges, such as higher consumer prices, reduced demand, and lower earnings for gig workers. It ensures fair earnings while keeping services accessible and sustainable. Voluntary social protections : We support voluntary enrolment in social protection schemes, facilitated by platforms through awareness campaigns and streamlined processes. Recognising the multi-platform nature of gig work, this approach empowers workers to manage their own contributions, helping to preserve their autonomy and flexibility.

: We support voluntary enrolment in social protection schemes, facilitated by platforms through awareness campaigns and streamlined processes. Recognising the multi-platform nature of gig work, this approach empowers workers to manage their own contributions, helping to preserve their autonomy and flexibility. Collaborative dialogue : We encourage continued dialogues with gig workers and their representatives, which better reflects our commitment to fostering open, inclusive, and solutions-oriented discussions. This continuous feedback loop ensures their voices are heard while avoiding rigid structures that may hinder the sector’s adaptability. It promotes a responsive approach to the evolving gig economy landscape.

A well-crafted and balanced regulatory framework should uphold the flexibility of the gig economy while protecting gig workers, fostering innovation, and addressing consumer needs.

We are committed to partnering with the Government to co-create effective and balanced regulations that protect gig workers and drive growth in Malaysia’s digital economy. Together, we can establish a framework that protects gig workers and positions Malaysia as a leader in the digital economy, driving innovation and inclusive growth for years to come.

