Gamuda Land and Taylor’s Education Group Join Forces to Bring Affordable Private Education in Gamuda’s Townships

Gamuda Land and Taylor’s Education Group are joining hands in an effort to make private primary and secondary education more affordable and accessible to families within and surrounding its townships. This strategic partnership aims to establish affordable international schools within Gamuda Land’s thriving townships, offering a holistic educational experience at an accessible price point.

As the demand for private education in Malaysia grows, many parents face barriers, including affordability, proximity to reputable schools, and access to facilities that support a well-rounded learning experience.

Facilities at Gardens Wellness at Gamuda Gardens include eight badminton courts which will provide students with ample space for sports and recreation.

Recognising these challenges, both organisations are working closely to create an educational model that removes such obstacles and supports families with affordable, private schooling within Gamuda Land’s townships namely Gamuda Gardens and Gamuda Cove.

The first school under this collaboration is set to launch in Gamuda Gardens, followed by plans for a second school in Gamuda Cove. Designed to follow international standards, the school will emphasise a balanced approach to academics, sports, arts, and character development, ensuring students are well-equipped to thrive in an interconnected world.

An Olympic-length pool will be accessible to students during the day and open to residents in the evening, fostering a vibrant, shared community space

Students will also have access to Gamuda Gardens’ extensive community facilities, including an Olympic-length swimming pool, sports courts, lakes and parks, creating an enriching environment that extends beyond the classroom.

This approach alleviates significant infrastructure costs that other schools typically bear alone and enables Taylor’s Education Group to offer more competitive pricing, making quality education more attainable for families.

Jess Teng, Chief Operating Officer of Gamuda Land, highlighted the transformative nature of this partnership:

“This collaboration with Taylor’s Education Group is a natural extension of our mission to build sustainable, vibrant communities. By integrating affordable, private education into our townships, we are enhancing the living experience of our residents and the surrounding communities.”

Gamuda Land developments offer access to facilities like football fields and green spaces, right within the community

Dato’ Loy Teik Ngan, Chairman of Taylor’s Education Group, echoed this sentiment:

“At Taylor’s, we believe that every child deserves access to quality education. Through this partnership with Gamuda Land, we can bring our international standards of education to a broader audience, empowering more families to give their children the tools to succeed in a rapidly evolving world. Our schools will focus on cultivating lifelong learners, instilling a sense of community responsibility, and equipping students with the critical thinking skills necessary for tomorrow’s challenges.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone in both Gamuda Land’s and Taylor’s Education Group’s missions to contribute to nation-building by fostering equitable, sustainable, and thriving communities where education is accessible to all. Further details on the schools will be released in the coming months.

