South Korean Indie Rock Band wave to earth Announces Asia Leg Of 0.03 World Tour

Live Nation is thrilled to announce that wave to earth will embark on their Asia headline tour in upcoming January through February as part of their wave to earth 0.03 world tour. The tour will kick off in Kuala Lumpur, followed by Tokyo, Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok and Singapore.

The South Korean indie sensation, wave to earth, is set to bring their soul-stirring sound back to Kuala Lumpur on 19 January 2025 at Mega Star Arena. The band will immerse fans in an evening of atmospheric indie, heartfelt lyrics, and the lush, jazz-infused soundscapes that have garnered a loyal following worldwide. Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Malaysia starting from 27 November 2024, 11am until 28 November 2024, 11am. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

Live Nation members can secure tickets during the Live Nation pre-sale on 28 November, 2024 from 2pm until 11:59pm. Visit livenation.my/register for free membership signup and presale access. Tickets to public will be available on 29 November, 2024 from 12pm onwards via www.golive-asia.com.

MEGA STAR ARENA, KUALA LUMPUR – SUN 19 JAN

ZEPP DIVERCITY, TOKYO – TUE 21 JAN

MACPHERSON STADIUM, HONG KONG – WED 5 FEB

ZEPP NEW TAIPEI, TAIPEI – FRI 7 FEB

IMPACT HALL 5, BANGKOK – SUN 9 FEB

THE STAR THEATRE, SINGAPORE – TUE 11 FEB

For complete tour and ticketing details, visit livenation.asia

About ‘wave to earth’

Based in Seoul, South Korea, ‘wave to earth’ is a three-member band consisting of singer-songwriter Daniel Kim, drummer Dong Kyu Shin, and bassist John Cha. ‘wave to earth’ produces indie pop with a lo-fi sound based on jazz drumming, creating a unique sense of the seasons and a dreamy atmosphere in the music. With the primary motto of “All Self-made,” all recording, mixing, and mastering is done directly by the band members, who also direct the overall art field, such as album art, video, and fashion.

‘wave to earth’ debuted with the single ‘wave’ in 2019, followed by EPs ‘wave 0.01’ and ‘summer flows 0.02’. After joining the ‘Wavy Seoul’ label, they released heir highly anticipated first full-length album in April 2023, titled “0.1 flaws and all.” This album features a collection of 14 captivating tracks, each a testament to the band’s evolving artistry. One standout track, ‘bad,’ was charted #1 on Spotify’s “Viral 50 – Global”, underscoring their global appeal.

In an exciting turn of events, ‘wave to earth’ embarked on their first world tour “flaws and all” tour, selling out shows after shows in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

In September 2024, ‘wave to earth’ released their newest album, “play with earth! 0.03,” which garnered widespread acclaim from listeners, debuting at #5 on Spotify’s Global Top Debut Album chart. Following the album release, the band embarked on their “0.03 world tour,” with all shows in North America selling out. The tour will continue through Europe, Asia, and Southeast Asia, further cementing the band’s global influence. Their live performances continue to resonate deeply with fans.

The name ‘wave to earth’ reveals the band’s desire to “become the new wave” and expand its own universe across the world.

