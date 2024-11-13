Alliance Bank Names Top 13 ‘BizSmart’ Challenge Finalists

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Alliance Bank announced the top 13 finalists for its highly anticipated 2024 BizSmart® Challenge Accelerator Edition.

These thirteen trailblazing businesses have been selected after a rigorous process of filtration involving 593 innovative applicants, 4 days Accelerator Programme and Business Coaching, 2 days of Business Pitching and 1 day of Elevator Pitch; who are all vying to win the top prizes in the 7th Edition of the reputed programme.

The 2024 Accelerator Edition marks a landmark decade for the BizSmart® Challenge, which has evolved from a platform for entrepreneurial growth to an accelerator for industry-defining talent.

Alliance Bank wanted to encourage the sector by pioneering the first BizSmart® Challenge in 2013 to foster the progress and development of growing SMEs, to identify rising stars and to give back to Malaysia’s emerging entrepreneurs.

Brands that are household names today like Christy Ng, myBurger Lab, Tapping Tapir, BloomThis, Signature Market, Amazin’ Graze, Chriszen, Salad Atelier, and Vanzo have come through the Alliance Bank BizSmart® Challenge in previous years, gaining cash prizes, loan financing and valuable business acumen from Alliance Bank as they progress on their entrepreneurial journey.

The lineup of distinguished judges and investors features Kellee Kam, Bikesh Lakhmichand, Founding Partner & CEO of 1337 Ventures, Natalie Tan, Partner at 5X Capital, Raymond Chui, Chief SME, Commercial and Transaction Banking Officer of Alliance Bank, along with Category Award sponsor representative Sean Tan, Chief Business Officer from Credit Guarantee Corporation (CGC) and Ecosystem Partner, Norman Matthieu Vanhaecke, Group Chief Executive Officer of Cradle.

We are thrilled to present this year’s finalists, whose entrepreneurial spirit and innovation are truly inspiring. They have reached our Grand Finale after months of honing their pitches, strengthening their business stories and financials, and receiving mentoring from class-leading venture capitalists like Bikesh Lakhmichand of 1337 Ventures and 5X Capital’s Natalie Tan. Alliance Bank’s BizSmart® Challenge is committed to supporting sustainable business practices and empowering the next wave of industry leaders. Alliance Bank Group Chief Executive Officer Kellee Kam

The finalists embarked on one final 3-minute Pitch, followed by 12 minutes of Questioning, as they strived to impress the panel of judges who are industry veterans.

The finalists have thus far demonstrated great resilience and resolve throughout the Alliance Bank BizSmart® Challenge Accelerator Edition.

The finalists were selected from a large pool of 593 applicants from all across Malaysia and were further narrowed down into a group of Top 30 Shortlisted Contestants.

The Top 30 Shortlisted Contestants then presented their pitches to the panel of judges with a unique format that also included a 60-second Pitch inside an elevator.

When the judges decided in their favour, the Top 30 Shortlisted Contestants would receive a Golden Ticket. For those who did not make it, the elevator door of opportunity would shut.

While 10 Finalists were selected, the judges wanted to encourage some businesses that showed potential but were not placed within the Top 10.

Impressed by the high standards in delivering their pitches, three wild cards were selected and were also awarded with Golden Tickets.

These 13 recipients of the coveted Golden Ticket stand a chance to win a share of the RM 500,000 cash prizes, in addition to business loans at preferential rates, branding exposure and potentially, venture capital funding; empowering them to further scale their business. Total prize value exceeds RM 2 million.

Top 13 Finalists for Alliance Bizsmart Challenge 2024 Accelerator Edition:

Asia Farms Network, a wholesale supplier of dairy products Aenon Solutions, automation, barcode and RFID specialist BioLoop, a biotech firm revolutionizing organic waste management Carching, an ad-tech mobility startup Flybear, an e-commerce fulfilment & distribution centre Fubizo, food and beverage product development Gula Cakery, a bakery chain Mindhive, AI application developer Sin Boon Kee, a traditional coffee manufacturer Ventamin, skin & wellness supplement manufacturer Volt Motorsports, an automotive service provider Xin Seng Fatt, soya sauce supplier Zoey Food Supply, a healthy, children-friendly food manufacturer

In a further innovation, and another first-of-its-kind effort in Malaysia, Alliance Bank is producing a feature-length film that captures the stories and progress of the Alliance Bank BizSmart® Challenge Accelerator Edition.

This film, which documented the journey of the BizSmart® Challenge finalists is planned to be screened and to premiere on 27 November at Aurum Theatre, The Exchange TRX, as a private screening for our invited guests where we will know the journey and outcomes of who will be the next winners of the BizSmart Challenge® Accelerator Edition.

Alliance Bank BizSmart® Challenge extends its congratulations to each finalist and looks forward to supporting many of them as they shape the future of Malaysian business.

Alliance Bank BizSmart® Challenge is also in full gear in preparing the next milestone, which is to announce the winners in late November.

