Julie’s Celebrates Health & Wellness At Pokémon Festival Fun Run

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Julie’s reaffirms their commitment towards advocating for health and wellness by being the main sponsor of the recently concluded Pokémon Festival, which took place from 7-10 November.

This festival featured various fun carnival activities for four days, culminating in a vibrant 4km fun run on 10 November.

The fun run attracted over 7,000 attendees, including Pokémon fans and run enthusiasts eager to embrace fun and fitness.

The fun run offered participants a route filled with Pokémon-related inflatables as part of its run course and photo opportunities with popular Pokémon characters.

Julie’s involvement elevated the run’s unique experience as the brand nourished participants with curated canapés made with Julie’s biscuits.

These canapés distributed at the Julie’s booth were specially developed for the run in collaboration with renowned Malaysian food influencers like Hazwan, Sid Murshid, and Jun and Tonic.

Additionally, limited edition water bottles featuring characters from Pokémon and Julie’s were distributed for runners, promoting hydration and sustainability by encouraging participants to refill water at the Julie’s designated water station booth.

Julie’s Biscuits Director Tzy Horng Sai highlighted the exciting opportunity to promote togetherness in a lively and engaging way, emphasizing that some of life’s most cherished moments happen when families, friends, and communities come together.

Just as our biscuits bring people closer over shared consumption moments, Pokémon fosters connection through fun and adventure for different generations. We hope to add a layer of joy to these moments, inspiring families and friends to create lasting memories—not just during the run, but also over the simple pleasure of enjoying our biscuits together. Julie’s Biscuits Director Tzy Horng Sai.

The Pokémon Festival held from 7-10 November was brimming with fun carnival games and activities, creating a festive atmosphere for families and Pokémon fans.

Julie’s presence at the festival delighted attendees through its pop-up mart that offered free biscuit sampling, allowing visitors to taste the brand’s various delicious biscuit treats.

Visitors also had the opportunity to purchase Julie’s biscuits at exclusive festival prices.

In a thoughtful gesture, Julie’s also constructed a rest area as part of their booth, equipped with benches, phone charging stations, and a water refill station, ensuring visitors could recharge and rest during the fun-filled days.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.