Celebrate International Stout Day With Guinness!

In an era when real human connections are often replaced by fleeting social media interactions, Guinness, the world’s most celebrated stout, invites fans to return to what matters most this International Stout Day – genuine connections, hearty laughter, and memorable moments shared in person.

Guinness Malaysia encourages everyone to raise a glass to togetherness and make lasting memories with the Most Shareable Stout that has brought people together for over two centuries.

To build excitement, Guinness released a teaser yesterday, sparking curiosity and buzz on what was brewing. Today on International Stout Day, the wait was finally over for fans as the Most Sharable Reel was revealed at noon on the brand’s Instagram page.

This engaging short film captures the essence of Guinness, bridging the online world with true human connections. By sharing this reel across social media, fans can unlock exclusive discounts on Drinkies, bringing the iconic taste of Guinness to even more gatherings. The more shares, the greater the rewards – encouraging fans to come together, both digitally and in real life, to savour a smooth, creamy Guinness alongside friends and family.

“In today’s digital era, it’s all too easy for physical connections to be replaced by quick updates and empty interactions,” said Shaun Lim, Marketing Manager of Wheat Beer, Stout, and Diageo Brands at Heineken Malaysia Berhad. “Guinness has always been more than just a drink; it’s a catalyst for camaraderie, for those moments when we look up from our screens and truly connect. This International Stout Day, we invite everyone to embrace those real connections by sharing this reel and, ultimately, a Guinness. Because whether it’s a simple ‘cheers’ or a hearty laugh shared over a pint, Guinness has a way of uniting us that’s unmatched.”

As fans engage with the reel and share it online, they’ll unlock exclusive Guinness discounts on Drinkies – turning virtual engagement into real-life experiences and unforgettable memories.

The first 100 shares will unlock RM10 vouchers, 200 shares will unlock RM20 vouchers, 500 shares will unlock RM50 vouchers, and when 1000 shares have been reached, it will unlock RM100 vouchers. The multi-tiered promo codes will be announced on Guinness Malaysia’s official Instagram page so fans can stay tuned to join in the fun.

With its rich heritage, unmatched flavour, and timeless role in creating meaningful moments, Guinness invites everyone to raise a glass to life’s simplest and most important pleasures: real hugs, real laughs, and real conversations.

For over 260 years, Guinness has set the standard for stouts, distinguished by its rich flavour profile with notes of roasted barley, and a smooth, creamy finish. This International Stout Day, Guinness once again proves why it’s the global gold standard – and why every pint poured is an invitation to celebrate life’s best moments together.

*Guinness and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Guinness Malaysia reminds all patrons to enjoy responsibly and to never drink and drive.

