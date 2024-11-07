Snatch RM25,000+ In Prizes & Score Amazing Deals At Lotus’s Bandar Bukit Puchong

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

To celebrate its latest refreshed Bandar Bukit Puchong outlet, Lotus’s Malaysia is giving away vouchers and offering discounts of up to 40% on a selection of products to its customers.

Some of the electrical household items on offer include a Sharp 4K 55” Smart TV for only RM1,499, Skyworth 65” 4K UHD Google TV at RM1,899, Pensonic 16” Stand Fan (5 blades) for RM79 and more.

The relaunch of Lotus’s Bandar Bukit Puchong will also allow customers to grab exciting one-day deals that include whole chicken from RM5.99, Ayamas Golden Nuggets at RM11.99, fresh tomatoes for RM1.99 per kilogram, Lotus’s Grade C Eggs (30s) from RM9.90, fresh prawns from RM22.99 and many more.

Additionally, customers can enjoy a Purchase-with-Purchase offer on the 5-kilogram Lotus’s Cooking Oil with a minimum spend of RM100.

This is the retailer’s fifth store that has undergone a makeover to give customers a shopping environment that is refreshed with new décor and improved product displays at its electrical, produce, meat, seafood and bakery departments, as well as sample a range of household favourite brands at its dedicated event space, Ceria-Yah.

Including Lotus’s Bandar Bukit Puchong, the retailer has invested more than RM5 million to refurbish its stores, and customers are expected to see more enhancements being made to its other existing outlets including its mall areas.

Other exciting events and prizes lined up for customers to enjoy include:

Lotus’s e-Vouchers or Goody Bags (7 November – 10 November)

Siapa Cepat, Dia Dapat – spend RM80 in a single receipt and stand a chance to win RM10 worth of Lotus’s Own Brand products and RM10 Lotus’s Shop Online vouchers (50 winners per day)

– spend RM80 in a single receipt and stand a chance to win RM10 worth of Lotus’s Own Brand products and RM10 Lotus’s Shop Online vouchers (50 winners per day) Timbang, Pastu Menang – hit a minimum of 30kg per trolley and go home with a RM10 Lotus’s Gift Voucher (300 winners per day, time slot: 10am – 1pm; 5pm – 8pm)

– hit a minimum of 30kg per trolley and go home with a RM10 Lotus’s Gift Voucher (300 winners per day, time slot: 10am – 1pm; 5pm – 8pm) Lucky Draw – spend a minimum of RM120 in a single receipt, and 4 lucky winners will stand a chance to bring home RM200 worth of Lotus’s e-vouchers.

– spend a minimum of RM120 in a single receipt, and 4 lucky winners will stand a chance to bring home RM200 worth of Lotus’s e-vouchers. Stand a chance to win a ten-gram Poh Kong gold bar worth RM4,300 or RM500 worth of Lotus’s e-vouchers (limited to ten winners) for three lucky newly registered My Lotus’s members from today until 31 December.

Extra Perks for Existing My Lotus’s Loyalty Members

My Lotus’s members will enjoy 3X My Lotus’s loyalty points while shopping at Lotus’s Bukit Puchong (7 November – 13 November)

Spend a minimum of RM100 to stand a chance to win RM5 Lotus’s e-vouchers or Lotus’s Own Brand goodies at the Claw Machine in Lotus’s Bukit Puchong. (applicable to existing and new My Lotus’s members)

Jimat! Lagi Jimat! – Enjoy up to RM5 cash vouchers (minimum spend of RM90 for the next purchase, redeemable from 14 November to 20 November) for My Lotus’s members with a minimum spend of RM100 in a single receipt in Lotus’s Bukit Puchong.

Food Sampling and Freebies at Ceria-Yah Event Space

Sampling booths by renowned brands like CP, Dugro, Aptamil, Pocky, Oatside and Malaysian’s local favourite – Adabi, and many more.

Free painless Masimo Test with results and nutrition counselling with Dugro for children under 5-years old.

Exciting Mall Activities and Offers (24 October – 3 November)

With a minimum spend of RM20 in Lotus’s Bukit Puchong, customers can meet pygmy goats Jojo and Nina and friends at the Mini Petting Zoo located on the Ground Floor (opposite Burger King) from 7 November – 10 November and 16 November – 17 November.

Enjoy up to 50% discounts, or buy 1 free 1 promotion at participating mall tenants

RM5 on selected Menu RAHMAH items at the outlet’s food court.

Visit the retailer’s official social channels on Facebook and Instagram for more information on the many great offers and family fun activities at Lotus’s Bandar Bukit Puchong.

