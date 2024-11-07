MR D.I.Y. Launches ‘MR D.I.Y. PANDAi Jaga Anda’ & A New Furry Friend -PANDAi!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

MR D.I.Y., Malaysia’s largest home improvement retailer known for its ‘Always Low Prices’, has unveiled an exciting new chapter in its journey to add value to the lives of Malaysians – the ‘MR D.I.Y. PANDAi Jaga Anda’ [MR D.I.Y. Knows How to Care for You] community initiative.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative held in the vibrant Bukit Bintang district in Kuala Lumpur, Alex Goh, Head of Marketing for MR D.I.Y. Group, emphasised the retailer’s dedication to the community, saying:

As the country’s leading home improvement retailer, we’ve made it our mission to care for Malaysians since our inception in 2005. The ‘MR D.I.Y. PANDAi Jaga Anda’ initiative is a testament to that promise. Whether you need a lightbulb, kitchen tools, or any hardware, we ensure that ‘semuanya ada’ [everything is available] at affordable prices. Our new initiative encapsulates this commitment – because ‘MR D.I.Y. PANDAi Jaga Anda’.

The launch event also saw the introduction of MR D.I.Y.’s newest brand mascot, a charming and friendly panda mascot named PANDAi. Visitors to Bukit Bintang were greeted by an impressive 14-foot PANDAi display, drawing the attention of families and passersby.

Goh explained the choice of a panda as the new mascot: “Pandas are universally loved for their friendliness, cuteness, and intelligence. Like pandas, MR D.I.Y. is cherished for being close to the hearts of Malaysians. We ‘PANDAi’ Jaga our customers by staying true to our promise of ‘Always Low Prices.’ We believe that PANDAi will bring a sense of joy and fun, enhancing our customers’ shopping experience.”

The event was filled with excitement, featuring a fleet of PANDAi mascots riding the KL Hop On Hop Off bus, waving cheerfully at spectators. A highlight was the surprise flash mob by a group of PANDAi, engaging the crowd and handing out special freebies. In addition, Malaysians can also watch cute videos of PANDAi on the retailer’s website and social media channels.

Throughout November, KL-ites will have opportunities to meet PANDAi at various malls, including Fahrenheit 88 (7 Nov), MyTOWN Shopping Centre (9 Nov), IOI City Mall, Putrajaya (23 Nov), and Pavilion Bukit Jalil (30 Nov). Adding to the initiative, MR D.I.Y. will be setting up panda-themed seating areas at MyTOWN Shopping Centre and Pasar Seni MRT station to create welcoming, family-friendly spaces.With ‘MR D.I.Y. PANDAi Jaga Anda’, the retailer reinforces its role not just as a store, but as a part of the community it serves.

For more information on MR D.I.Y., the ‘MR D.I.Y. PANDAi Jaga Anda’ initiative, visit their website, e-commerce platform, Facebook, and Instagram.

