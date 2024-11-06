Check Out Laneige’s Brand New Flagship Store At Sunway Pyramid

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Laneige recently opened its flagship store at The Oasis Sunway Pyramid mall.

It features a vibrant Seoul pop-up concept with eye-catching brand colours of blues and pinks throughout the store, and a fun video which brings the exclusive Lip Sleeping Mask Swirls to life.

The flagship store is located at G1.121A-1, Ground Floor, The Oasis Sunway Pyramid and officially opened its doors to the public on November 1.

The cult-favourite Lip Sleeping Masks—known for the overnight hydration properties that also exfoliates and softens while asleep—are now joined by Lip Sleeping Mask Swirls in five flavours, exclusively available at the flagship store: Berry Mousse, Pink Vanilla, Orange Squeeze, Sparkling Mint, Soda Crush. Key ingredients Berry Fruit Complex and Vitamin C provide intense moisture and antioxidants, while Coconut Oil and Shea Butter locks in moisture overnight for soft, hydrated lips in the morning.

These exclusive flavours bring a new excitement to the well-loved lip masks and for a limited time only, customers will get to customize a key ring with purchase of one Lip Sleeping Mask Swirl (RM108).

To celebrate the grand opening of the flagship store, Laneige is having November month-long promotions customers can look forward to.

This includes complimentary 7-pc skincare samples upon signing up on the website and RM50 instant rebate with purchase of RM300 for members (or RM350 for non-members).

New members will enjoy a complimentary 2-pc gift with any purchase (no minimum spend) which includes a Laneige Teddy Bear Pouch and a Bouncy & Firm Eye Sleeping Mask mini.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.