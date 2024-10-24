AFM Unveils Malaysia’s 1st Smart Robotic E-Commerce Warehouse

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

AFM Fulfillment (AFM) officially launched the country’s first-ever smart robotic warehouse, setting a new benchmark to leverage on efficiency and accuracy.

Seamlessly integrated with various e-commerce platforms, this cutting-edge facility marks a significant leap forward in the industry, providing faster, more precise, and scalable solutions.

The grand unveiling was officiated by Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (MECD) and attended by prominent industry leaders and media.

The event highlighted the game-changing potential of this advanced robotic system, which operates 24/7, significantly reducing human error and labour costs.

With its innovative technology, AFM is poised to redefine how businesses handle order processing and inventory management while offering real-time performance tracking through a comprehensive dashboard.

“This is a transformative moment for AFM Fulfillment, as our smart robotic system not only addresses fulfilment challenges but also reshapes the market with advanced technology to build a scalable, space-maximising, and productivity-boosting business for our clients,” said Mohammad Taufik Othman, Executive Chairman of AFM Fulfillment.

He added that the system’s scalability allows AFM to easily adapt to growing market demands, driving operational efficiency and cost savings.

AFM’s commitment to innovation, recognized by the prestigious Service Innovation Award, further cements its leadership in cutting-edge e-commerce solutions, with plans to expand to Johor, Penang, East Malaysia and the region by 2027.

Beyond logistics, AFM offers a complete ecosystem tailored to the needs of e-commerce brands, encompassing marketing, sales and services.

This holistic approach distinguishes AFM from competitors, providing businesses with the tools they need to scale and succeed in a competitive market.

Strategically located, the warehouse also acts as a central distribution hub, enabling clients to meet demanding service-level agreements such as next-day and 24-hour delivery.

The launch event featured a captivating live demonstration of AFM’s smart robotic system in action.

The demonstration illustrated seamless, end-to-end capabilities, which underscored its commitment to enhancing the efficiency and scalability of Malaysia’s e-commerce sector.

AFM transcends beyond traditional logistics—it’s leading the way. Through technological innovation, strategic partnerships and a comprehensive service offering, AFM is revolutionising the experience for businesses and customers alike.

