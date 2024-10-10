Astro Lights Up this Deepavali With The Vibrant Theme, ‘Kondaduvom Semmaiyaga Kondaduvom’

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Astro celebrates the festival of lights with a heartwarming theme, Kondaduvom Semmaiyaga Kondaduvom (Brighter Celebration Together) as we hope to excite our customers to celebrate the triumph of good over evil in a joyous fashion and serve as a reminder the importance of togetherness this Deepavali.

Astro customers can enjoy a variety of new and exciting premieres; RUSI (CH 210), a special cooking pop-up channel; win exciting cash prizes; redeem exclusive Deepavali money packets and WhatsApp stickers; and many more. Besides that, all Malaysians can also look forward to more Deepavali specials on RAAGA radio and join the Hello Deepavalievents at various locations.

Prem Anand, Vice President, Indian Customer Business, Astro, said, “This Deepavali, we are pleased to light up our customers celebrations with a wide selection of entertainment from specially curated pop-up channel to locally produced telemovies, variety shows, musicals and blockbuster international premieres. We are continuously innovating to develop our local content and pulling together shows that are relevant to our customers. We hope our lineup picked for this Deepavali, will offer an opportunity for our customers to engage and create memories together during this special time with family.”

Compelling local and international Deepavali premieres on Astro

Astro customers can enjoy RUSI (CH 210), a special cooking pop-up channel from 21 October 2024 until 3 November 2024. This channel will feature the best of local and international cooking shows that will inspire the chefs within us to experiment with new dishes this Deepavali.

Astro will also feature a compelling line-up of local Tamil Deepavali premieres such as variety show, Deepavali Kondattam; reality show, Vaa Raaja Vaa; game shows, Kathavai Thira Kaasa Pudi and Pasanga Deepavali;telemovies, Padaiyappa Oonjal and Necklace; food travelogue show, Rasikka Rusikka Reloaded Galatta Deepavali; cooking show, Semmaiyaana Saapaadu – Deepavali Special and more.

In addition, Astro customers can look forward to the extensive line-up of internationals shows including award shows JFW Awards 2024, Blacksheep Voice Awards 2024, and Zee Tamil Kudumba Viruthugal 2024; blockbuster films, Tangalaan, Rayaan, Boat, Demonte Colony 2, Andhagan, Inga Naan Thaan Kingu, Raghu Thatha, Labbar Pandhu, Hitler, Satyabhama, and Jersey.

In our efforts to nurture the next generation of filmmaking talent, we are pleased to include 10 short films from our Ulagam Short Film Contest 2024. Dunesraaj A/L Muniandy, director of MGR Murukku Kadai was crowned as the champion of Ulagam Short Film Contest 2024, winning RM10,000 and the chance to produce a telemovie for Astro.

(Please refer to the Appendix for detailed information on our premiering titles)

‘Hello Deepavali’ on ground events

All Malaysians are invited to join the Hello Deepavali events for a chance to meet and greet their favourite local talents who are featured in the Deepavali premieres and and have a hands-on experience with Astro’s extensive content offerings. Meet us at:

Colors of India: 5 & 6 October at KSL esplanade Mall, Klang

5 & 6 October at KSL esplanade Mall, Klang Colors of India: 26 & 27 October at Ipoh and Johor Bahru

26 & 27 October at Ipoh and Johor Bahru Agenda Suria: 26 & 27 October at Bukit Jalil

On the radio front, Malaysians can enjoy RAAGA-vin Deepavali Virunthu, RAAGA’s Deepavali song composed by Shameshan Mani Maran, written by Vikadakavi Magen and sung by Vikadakavi Magen, Yashini and RAAGA announcers available on RAAGA radio, and its social platforms.

Sign up for the New Astro’s new limited time offer, JUALAN JIMAT BESAR with the lowest price ever from RM41.99/month and free installation. Enjoy the best of entertainment, all in one place! Visit astro.com.my for more info to subscribe.

*All prices quoted in this release are excluding tax. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information on Astro’s Kondaduvom Semmaiyaga Kondaduvom Deepavali offerings, visit www.astroulagam.com.my/SemmeDeepavali

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.