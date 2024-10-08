World’s First Ever KitKat® Chocolate Drink Produced & Launched In Malaysia!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nestlé Malaysia is unveiling an exciting new way to “have a break” with the launch of the world’s first KitKat® Chocolate Drink!

This delightful beverage is a breakthrough innovation that replicates the KitKat® experience in the form of a chocolate drink. Produced at the Shah Alam factory using 100% sustainably sourced cocoa and certified HALAL by JAKIM, the KitKat® Chocolate drink embodies the spirit of “Buatan Malaysia”.

Juan Aranols, Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad remarked, “At Nestlé, we are deeply attuned to Malaysians’ unique tastes and preferences. Given the rising trend for self-care and the increasing consumer demand for affordable indulgences in Malaysia, KitKat®, which is synonymous with ‘breaks’ is the perfect fit to address this demand. Originally created as a 4-Finger chocolate bar, our dedicated team of innovators were given the task to bring the cherished taste of KitKat® into everyday moments in the form of a drink. The result is a one-of-a-kind beverage that offers a unique and uplifting experience, elevating ordinary moments into extraordinary ones. In today’s fast-paced world, finding ways to unwind is essential and our chocolate drink is crafted to support this need, anytime, anywhere.”

The KitKat® Chocolate Drink stands out with its unique blend of rich cocoa and wafery notes, delivering a velvety, creamy cup of chocolatey goodness with a distinct and pleasant aroma. Each sip offers the familiar, comforting taste of KitKat® chocolates, creating a truly indulgent experience and a sensorial uplift, conveniently packaged in single-serve stick packs.

Beyond just being a delicious treat, the KitKat Chocolate Drink underscores our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and ethical sourcing as the beverage is produced with 100% sustainably sourced cocoa under the Nestlé Cocoa Plan. Malaysia also remains the key HALAL hub for Nestlé globally and our ongoing investments here reaffirm our dedication to nurturing local talents and creating employment in Malaysia. Juan Aranols, Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad.

With the tagline, “Jom Rilek, Minum KitKat®”, Nestlé invites Malaysians to embrace moments of happiness with the new chocolate drink. Whether for a quick break during a busy day or a special treat at home, this beverage offers a simple way to relax and unwind.

In celebration of the rollout of the latest drink, KitKat® Malaysia is hosting an immersive brand experience at Sunway Pyramid, Orange Concourse from 9 to 13 October 2024. This exclusive on ground activation offers a chance to dive into an array of fun activities, snag exciting gifts and experience the world’s first KitKat® Chocolate Drink firsthand!

The KitKat® Chocolate Drink is also available for purchase in major retail outlets across Malaysia, as well as their official flagship online stores on TikTok, Shopee and Lazada.

Join KitKat® Malaysia’s growing online community today and be part of the conversation! Connect with them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to stay up to date with the latest news and behind-the-scenes content.

