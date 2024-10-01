Dulux Paint Inspires Shanell Harun’s Exclusive Fashion Collection

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

AkzoNobel recently hosted the launch of the new Dulux Ambiance Pearl Glo, at the St. Regis Hotel.

The event featured an exclusive collaboration with renowned fashion designer Shanell Harun, marking a new era in colour and style integration.

This innovative fusion of fashion and interior design underscored AkzoNobel’s commitment to pushing creative boundaries and redefining luxury.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of Shanell Harun’s exclusive fashion collection, which seamlessly integrated the rich colours of new Dulux Ambiance Pearl Glo into couture.

This collaboration demonstrated the harmonious relationship between colour and fashion, illustrating how Dulux’s palette can inspire creativity both in living spaces and on the runway, solidifying the company’s role as a trendsetter and leader in colour.

Dulux has always been at the forefront of colour and product innovation, and with the new Dulux Ambiance Pearl Glo, we are redefining the concept of luxury in homes through the lens of high fashion. This collaboration with Shanell Harun exemplifies how Dulux is elevating the rich and luxurious colours of Dulux Ambiance Pearl Glo into the elegance and grandeur of the fashion world. AkzoNobel Malaysia Head of Commercial, Craig Tham.

Beyond its aesthetic allure, the new Dulux Ambiance Pearl Glo offers functional benefits that resonate with today’s discerning homeowners. The product is developed with unique HD Colour Technology and antioxidant properties, bringing colours to life while keeping walls looking vivid and fresh for

longer.

With AkzoNobel’s commitment to delivering solutions that can bring health and well-being advantages to customers, the new Dulux Ambiance Pearl Glo boasts anti-bacterial, anti-mould, and anti-fungus benefits, contributing to an overall healthier indoor environment.

Our goal is to provide homeowners with products that not only bring rich colours and a perfect finish to their walls but also enhance their personal style with an elegant and sophisticated touch. In essence, we want to help homeowners ‘Luxe up their life’ with the new Dulux Ambiance Pearl Glo. AkzoNobel Malaysia Head of Commercial, Craig Tham.

The New Dulux Ambiance Pearl Glo is available in a selection of more than 2,000 beautiful and rich colour palettes for interior spaces.

