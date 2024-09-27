Acer Malaysia Unveils Acerpure Beauty: Professional Haircare At Home

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Acer Malaysia announced the arrival of its brand-new lineup for personal haircare, Acerpure Beauty, to effortlessly elevate home routines to professional level.

At the same time, Acerpure also added a night light feature to the Acerpure Cool C3 air purifier and circulator, underscoring its commitment to innovative home appliances. Acerpure, a subsidiary of the Acer Group, made its international debut with air purifiers in 2020.

“We continue progressing our mission of “Improving Human Quality of Life” by providing innovative solutions to enhance daily experiences. This year, we are delighted to introduce a completely new product line, Acerpure Beauty, to Malaysians. These new products complement our existing range of air purifiers, water purifiers, fans and vacuums, reflecting Acerpure’s dedication to combining advanced technology with everyday functionality to provide more convenience and make life more comfortable,” said Johnson Seet, Director of Consumer Business, Product and Marketing.

Acerpure Beauty HD2 DS744-10W – Quick, Powerful, Versatile Styling

The Acerpure Beauty HD2 DS744-10W is a 2-in-1 ionic hair dryer and styler that combines power, precision, and protection in a sleek lightweight design. It represents a significant leap in haircare technology and enables healthier and more convenient professional-level styling for users.

This device features a 110,000 RPM brushless DC motor, delivering maximum 16L/s air volume for rapid drying without excessive noise even at its highest air flow speed. Silky hair perfection is achieved effortlessly thanks to 220 million high-concentration anion technology that minimises frizz.

The 2-in-1 hair dryer and styler intelligently alternates between hot and cool air to prevent heat damage and provide safer, more consistent styling, achieved through Hair Care AI Mode. Users can activate the AI Mode by simply pressing and holding the temperature button for three seconds. The temperature indicator light will blink when the mode is active.

The 75°C intelligent temperature control measures air temperature over 1,000 times per second, and regulates the heat through a high-performance chip control system for gentle hair care. Coming equipped with 7 detachable styling attachments, users can create diverse hairstyles, from sleek straight hair to voluminous waves easily.

It also features a Smart Clean function which reverses airflow to clear out dust and debris and maintain optimal performance with zero hassle.

Weighing just 400g, the Acerpure Beauty HD2 DS744-10W’s ergonomic design offers superior comfort and control to minimise arm fatigue during use. The Acerpure Beauty HD2 DS744-10W, along with its seven styling attachments, neatly packs into a convenient travel case, making it the perfect hair styling companion for any trip.

Available immediately at Acer eStore, Acerpure official stores on Shopee, the Acerpure Beauty HD2 DS744-10W retails at RM999.

Acerpure Cool C3 – Bedroom Companion for Pure Air

Along with the intelligent 2-in-1 hair dryer and styler, Acer Malaysia also introduced the Acerpure Cool C3 -a compact device that functions as an air purifier, circulator, and night light, keeping air cool and clean at home.

The 3D spiral airflow allows for rapid cooling, while the 3-in-1 HEPA filter captures allergens, bacteria, and viruses, ensuring cleaner, healthier indoor air. With its night light function, the device also helps create a tranquil sleep environment, making it an all-in-one solution to help children fall asleep peacefully.

User-friendly features such as manual vertical adjustment, automatic horizontal oscillation, and a magnetic remote control enhance its convenience. With noise levels as low as 25 dB, its quiet operation makes it ideal for bedrooms and nurseries.

Available immediately at Acer eStore, Acerpure official stores on Shopee, the Acerpure Cool C3 retails at RM999.

Launch Promotions

In conjunction with the arrival of Acerpure Beauty HD2 DS744-10W, Acer Malaysia is offering exclusive promotions from 26 to 29 September 2024 at its roadshow in Pavilion Bukit Jalil (Level 2 Orange Zone). Customers can enjoy a special RM250 discount on these new products and up to RM1,350 discount on select products.

Additionally, customers who purchase select models will qualify for a purchase-with-purchase deal, allowing them to buy the Acerpure Beauty HD364-10W hair dryer that retails for RM159, for just RM59.

Customers who spend above RM500 in a single receipt will also stand a chance to bring home exciting prizes including the grand prize of an Acerpure Aqua water purifier worth RM3,599.

For more information, please visit Acerpure Malaysia’s Facebook or call Acer’s Product Infoline at 1800-88-1288 (9am – 6pm, Mondays to Fridays), or email ama.marcom@acer.com.

