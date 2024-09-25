Sentuhan Ikhlas: A Meaningful Toll Payment Initiative For B40 Families

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat (ALR) has teamed up with Payments Network Malaysia (PayNet) to launch Sentuhan Ikhlas, an innovative corporate social responsibility campaign aimed at supporting B40 families across Malaysia.

This initiative allows motorists to contribute to a worthy cause every time they make a toll payment using MyDebit at ALR’s 152 toll lanes on KESAS, LDP, SMART, and SPRINT highways.

At the campaign’s launch, Sazally Saidi, the Group CEO of ALR, emphasized the collective power of small acts of kindness.

“Every MyDebit payment at our tolls is a chance to make a difference. We hope this encourages more motorists to join us in supporting fellow Malaysians in need,” he said

The goal of Sentuhan Ikhlas is to raise RM500,000 for the MyKasih Foundation by reaching 5 million MyDebit transactions within two months.

Each transaction made at the tolls contributes to this target—PayNet will donate funds to the MyKasih Foundation for every MyDebit payment made.

This total will allow 1,000 low-income families to access food and household essentials using their MyKad.

The funds will be distributed in phases based on transaction milestones:

RM100,000 after 1 million transactions

RM150,000 after 2.5 million transactions

RM250,000 upon reaching 5 million transactions

Motorists who participate in the Sentuhan Ikhlas campaign not only contribute to a noble cause but also enjoy the benefits of using MyDebit for toll payments

Every ATM card is a MyDebit card, making it simple to pay securely and conveniently:

Security: Bank-level encryption and fraud detection systems ensure safety.

Convenience Quick, hassle-free payments without the need for reloading.

Azrul Fakhzan Mainor, Senior Director of PayNet’s Commercial Division, expressed enthusiasm for the integration of MyDebit into everyday driving.

We’re thrilled to see MyDebit not just simplify toll payments but also make a positive impact on underserved communities. With Sentuhan Ikhlas, every transaction creates an opportunity for positive change Azrul Fakhzan Mainor, Senior Director of PayNet’s Commercial Division

MyKasih Foundation also shared its gratitude for the collaboration, stating, “This initiative will support 1,000 deserving families, showcasing how collective kindness can foster a stronger, more compassionate community.”

Sentuhan Ikhlas serves as a powerful reminder that even small actions can lead to significant change.

ALR and PayNet invite all motorists to join this impactful initiative.

For updates on the campaign’s progress, visit here.

