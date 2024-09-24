TikTok Shop Summit To Boost Growth For Malaysian MSMEs With Enhanced #JomLokal Initiatives

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

TikTok Shop Summit, an annual e-commerce seller empowerment event by the e-commerce platform, will return this year to redefine the future of online shopping in Malaysia.

Local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are expected to be the the biggest beneficiary from the summit as TikTok Shop will heighten its #JomLokal support and share key insights ahead of the upcoming year-end sale season.

At TikTok Shop Summit this year, homegrown brands will discover new growth opportunities to realise their full business potential via unique matchmaking sessions with top creators, such as Khairul Aming, Pinn Yang, Dear Carynn, Almiyaz, TulipPetals, and more.

Local entrepreneurs will also learn from experts and top sellers during the knowledge-sharing sessions on Shoppertainment strategies to tap into evolving consumer behaviour, including best practices for content, community engagement, livestreaming, ads solutions, and store performance optimisation. New support will also be introduced to help local MSMEs scale and build an active customer base, in addition to generating revenue.

“As part of KPDN’s strategic pillars, we are committed to driving the contribution of domestic trade to the gross national income, fostering an innovation-based economy, and creating a conducive market environment that empowers the rakyat to manage cost of living effectively. E-commerce has proven to be a key catalyst to achieve these aspirations, considering Malaysia’s digital economy now contributes around a quarter of our national GDP. Leading platforms like TikTok Shop are pivotal partners for the government in supporting and upskilling local MSMEs to facilitate inclusive participation from all levels of society. I encourage local entrepreneurs nationwide to take full advantage of the resources and opportunities accessible during this upcoming TikTok Shop Summit to transform digitally and build alternative sources of income, thus realising the vision of the MADANI Economy to improve Malaysians’ quality of life.” Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.



TikTok Malaysia’s Head of Public Policy, Anuar Fariz Fadzil, echoed the sentiment: “We are fully committed to supporting the government’s efforts through continuous public-private partnerships aimed at accelerating the growth of Malaysia’s digital economy. TikTok Shop’s comprehensive ecosystem provides MSMEs with a distinct opportunity to not only sell online, but also empower them to scale. By equipping them with the tools and training needed to build communities through content, affiliate creators, and full-funnel solutions, TikTok Malaysia is uniquely positioned to help homegrown brands grow nationwide and even penetrate international markets. Together, let’s pave the way for Malaysia to transform into an inclusive, digitally-enabled, technology-driven, and high-income nation.”

TikTok Shop Malaysia’s Director of Strategic Partnerships, Nur Azre Abdul Aziz, underscores that: “Our #JomLokal initiative is at the heart of TikTok Shop’s ambition to empower Malaysian entrepreneurs. This year alone, we have trained over 100,000 local MSMEs to date through government partnerships. But, we’re only getting started. At the upcoming TikTok Shop Summit, we are thrilled to unveil enhancements to our #JomLokal support and help MSMEs unleash new growth opportunities. Our upcoming creator-matchmaking and knowledge-sharing sessions are designed to provide practical insights and meaningful connections that can inspire homegrown brands. We hope this summit will cultivate the rise of more local champions like Khairul Aming, Amir Mohsin, Shiffa Enterprise, Empat Beranak, HYGR, and others.”

TikTok Shop Summit will be held on 26 September 2024 from 8am to 7pm at Sunway Pyramid Convention Center. It is an invite-only event. Aspiring entrepreneurs, local MSMEs, and homegrown brands can start their e-commerce journey by signing up at TikTok Shop Seller Center and exploring the step-by-step tutorial courses at TikTok Shop Academy.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.