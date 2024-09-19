MATRADE & FedEx Team Up To Supercharge Malaysian Exports & SMEs

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and Federal Express Corporation (FedEx Malaysia), inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during the 20th International Halal Showcase (MIHAS 2024) to enhance the export capabilities and global reach of MATRADE members, especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The two-year MOU was signed at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre with MATRADE being represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz and FedEx Malaysia are represented by its Managing Director, Woon Tien Long.

The MOU was witnessed by MATRADE’s Chairman, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican. Through this MOU, FedEx, which is one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, will provide Malaysian SMEs with access to its expansive network of logistics and differentiated supply chain solutions, tailored seminars focused on international trade compliance, tips for successful international shipping and innovative digital tools.

According to Reezal, the MOU signing represents a significant milestone in MATRADE’s efforts to forge strategic alliances with key stakeholders in both the private and public sectors. It underscores the agency’s commitment to connecting Malaysian exporters with global buyers and creating more value for the country’s exporting community through collaborative initiatives.

Woon, pointed out that this collaboration aligns with FedEx commitment to fostering economic growth and development in emerging markets.

“We are confident that this collaboration with MATRADE will accelerate the growth of Malaysian SMEs on the global stage and contribute to the overall economic resilience of Malaysia and the region,” he stressed.

Woon also added that by combining MATRADE’s export promotion resources and FedEx industry-leading express delivery services, Malaysian exporters will benefit from comprehensive support to grow their cross-border e-commerce business and establish a stronger global footprint.

“FedEx looks forward to a fruitful collaboration with MATRADE that will not only benefit Malaysian SMEs but also contribute to strengthening trade ties between Malaysia and the world,” Woon added.

His words were echoed by Mustafa, “the MOU between MATRADE and FedEx is a timely initiative to bridge the gap between Malaysian companies and international markets, particularly through the utilisation of FedEx global network, logistics expertise, as well as the services offered by MATRADE via its 49 global offices abroad,” he said.

Mustafa noted that this MOU with FedEx is a pivotal step towards equipping our SMEs with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in the global arena.

“Through FedEx differentiated solutions, international expertise and networks, we can provide local businesses with a significant competitive edge,” he said.

Recognizing the continuous need to help SMEs penetrate new markets, improve business connections and speed up processes, the collaboration enhances SMEs’ access to advanced logistics solutions to streamline export procedures, reduce shipping lead times and ensure efficient distribution channels.

This initiative also aligns with the 12th Malaysia Plan, emphasising digitalization, SME development and enhanced trade capabilities for sustainable economic growth.

