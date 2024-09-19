Cocktail Lovers Rejoice! R Bar’s Negroni Week Is A Must-Try

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

R Bar, the gem of Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre, celebrates its first Negroni Week this September.

Featuring its signature Evenings at Renaissance program that promotes intriguing cultural experiences curated to permit guests to play at the end of their regular day, R Bar joins in the anticipated international initiative by Campari, offering elevated activations such as Twisted Negroni and Negroni DIY Workshop.

Expect a unique blend of local culture and captivating twists to the classic cocktail until September 22, 2024.

Named the venue sponsor for Campari Red Hands Asia 2024 Malaysia Final followed by its Negroni Week 2024 Launch Party, R Bar commemorates the week-long revelries with three Twisted Negroni specials available apart from the classic Negroni.

Anticipate live mixing over the counter for interactions with every pour, enticing guests to learn more about the inspirations infused into the cocktails.

Featured Twisted Negroni Specials

“The Apprentice” highlights a refreshing highball-style Negroni heightened by strawberry-infused Campari.

Ideal for a lighter and effervescent experience, the cocktail blends the bittersweet complexity of the original with a burst of strawberry for added tartness, perfectly balancing the flavours.

Topped with sweet vermouth, the Prosecco base delivers a crisp and bubbly freshness resulting in a lively take on a timeless favourite.

A smooth operator, the “Crystal Negroni” offers a twist with Beefeater Gin and a sophisticated crystal clear outlook.

An elegant reimagining of the classic, crafted for those who prefer a softer, less bitter take.

The cocktail, specially catered to ladies or anyone seeking a more refined sip, replaces the traditional intensity of Negroni with delicate floral notes from the Elderflower liquor and Lillet Blanc-infused pandan leaf.

Finished with Campari spritz, it creates a light and graceful profile to a unique alternative to Negroni.

“Chocoloni” is a surefire pick for those who prefer more complex concoctions. The bold, spirit-forward twist on the classic Negroni will intrigue the taste buds from the merriment of Campari, Crème de Cacao, Tia Maria, Bigallet China-China and Tio Pepe Sherry.

The indulgent cocktail combines the rich, bittersweet essence of

dark chocolate with Negroni’s traditional botanicals, resulting in a multidimensional experience.

Each sip reveals a different facet of flavour against the rum base, making it a daring choice for those who appreciate the interplay of bitterness and sweetness.

For a more engaging experience, R Bar also features an intimate Negroni DIY Workshop on September 20, 2024, for one night from 7 PM – 11 PM.

Guests can experience crafting the classic Negroni on their own, right off the Campari trolley, to honour the cocktail that was once said to be the iconic Audrey Hepburn’s beverage of choice.

Turn it up at R Bar from September 16 – 22, 2024 in celebration of its first Negroni Week!

