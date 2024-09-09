TikTok Launches #ThinkTwice Campaign To Promote A Safer Online Space In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

TikTok, the leading platform for mobile video, has launched its #ThinkTwice campaign to empower Malaysians to play an active role in fostering a safe and positive online environment.

This initiative is a collaboration with the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum of Malaysia (CMCF), the All Women’s Action Society (AWAM), and the Mental Illness Awareness and Support Association (MIASA).

#ThinkTwice encourages the online community to pause and reflect on what they share, comment, and post through educational content, webinars, and various resources.

The campaign includes a comprehensive resource hub featuring materials on TikTok’s Community Guidelines, guides to the platform’s safety features, NGO support channels, and inspiring content from Malaysia’s top creators.

“At TikTok, we encourage our users to express themselves authentically and creatively in a safe and positive environment,” said Anuar Fariz Fadzil, Head of Public Policy for Malaysia at TikTok.

“Through #ThinkTwice, in partnership with CMCF, AWAM, and MIASA, we aim to empower Malaysians to take responsibility for their online actions and to contribute to a healthy and positive online community,” he added.

Through the #ThinkTwice campaign with TikTok, we promote self-regulation by being mindful of the content we share and respectful of our comments. Our interactions in the digital world reflect who we are as individuals and as a society. We owe it to ourselves to set a positive example that others can look up to and follow. Mediha Mahmood, CEO of Communications and Multimedia Content Forum Malaysia

Join the Cause: #ThinkTwice

TikTok encourages users to use the hashtag #ThinkTwice to play an active role in fostering safer communities by creating and sharing positive and informative content.

Influential Malaysian TikTok creators, such as @yimotapir and @wfsufina, have joined the #ThinkTwice cause. @yimotapir, the winner of the Animation Creator of the Year at the TikTok Awards 2024, spreads positive messages and raises awareness of TikTok’s safety features through creative animations.

Meanwhile, @wfsufina, known for her educational and informative content, reminds users of the platform’s community guidelines and offers useful tips on proactive self-protection.

Additionally, TikTok creator @ggatorart uses her platform to raise awareness about the impact of words and to remind the online community to always be kind.

LIVE Sessions

To coincide with World Mental Health Day in October, TikTok will also host a series of LIVE sessions featuring mental health professionals, experts, and creators. These sessions will provide valuable conversations around mental health and offer viewers essential resources and insights on managing mental health challenges.

To learn more about TikTok’s #ThinkTwice campaign, please click here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.