Have You Tried Julie’s New Classic Coconut & Coffee Waffle Flavours?

Imagine yourself enjoying the ocean breeze and the scent of coconut in the air, or the cosy ambience of your favourite café with the rich aroma of freshly brewed coffee.

Now, with Julie’s latest waffles, you can transport yourself to these experiences when you enjoy its two new classic flavours: coconut and coffee.

These new flavours come after 15 years of success with their original butter-flavoured waffles, marking an expansion into the brand’s premium line of products.

Julie’s Biscuits Director Tzy Horng Sai said that their Coconut and Coffee Waffles will surely become one of your go-to favourites.

A solitary product in our product portfolio, our Butter Waffles is a hidden gem for decades now. Over the years, it has quietly garnered a loyal following with little marketing promotion. I am happy to announce two new variants, namely Coconut Waffles and Coffee Waffles to complement our OG Butter Waffles. A perfect blend of tradition and innovation. Julie’s Biscuits Director Tzy Horng Sai.

Crafted with premium and quality ingredients, the new flavours are set to awaken your senses as you bite into its crumbly and buttery texture.

The coconut flavour is a delightful blend of coconut cream powder, eggs, and butter, resulting in a subtle richness that pairs perfectly with the lingering fragrance of coconut.

On the other hand, the coffee flavour is a sophisticated mix of Arabica and Robusta coffee powders, enhanced with cocoa for an interesting combination of floral, fruity, and earthy notes.

Both flavours are versatile enough to be enjoyed on their own, as toppings for your desserts, or even as a base for creative dessert recipes.

In addition to their irresistible taste, these waffles are made with non-GMO ingredients and are suitable for lacto-ovo vegetarians.

They are a source of dietary fibre, low in cholesterol, and low in trans-fatty acids, making them a balanced treat that you can feel good about enjoying any time of day. These 100g waffles are also conveniently packed in a box of two individual trays, each with seven pieces of waffles.

This ensures the product is easily accessible for immediate enjoyment or for saving a portion for later. Indulge in the flavours of a tropical getaway or the rich aroma of a cosy café today by purchasing Julie’s latest coconut and coffee waffles online from Julie’s Shopee and Lazada flagship store.

For in-store purchases, visit your nearest neighbourhood convenience stores or hypermarkets.

