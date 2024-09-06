Taylor’s University Celebrates Malaysia Day With Short Films Reviving The “Boleh” Spirit

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a bold reimagining of this year’s Malaysia National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations, Taylor’s has unveiled a pair of evocative short films that delve into the theme of a rekindled Malaysian spirit.

This innovative project intertwines entertainment with introspective exploration, marking a departure from the traditional festive films the institution has produced in the past.

The first instalment, ‘Mana Boleh?’, was released on August 26, 2024. Styled in an action-drama format, the film serves as a quirky teaser that sets the context for the main narrative.

The story follows three characters—Uncle Kopitiam, Aunty Kopitiam, and a Young Boy—in a chaotic quest to find the word “Boleh,” which has mysteriously gone missing, leaving the nation feeling lost and hopeless.

Their journey symbolizes a deeper search for the essence of hope and pride that “Boleh” once represented.

The main film, ‘Mana Boleh!’, premiered on August 30, 2024. This second instalment shifts to an infotainment style, diving into the linguistic, social, and political context of the word “Boleh.”

The film highlights that “Boleh” transcends its literal meaning, serving as a mirror of our national identity.

By tracing the evolution of the term, it aims to revive its original essence of hope and pride, inviting viewers to rediscover the values that have long defined Malaysia.

Both films are crafted to celebrate Malaysia’s rich cultural tapestry and to encourage reflection on how language reflects and shapes societal values.

These films are designed not only to entertain but also to remind viewers that our words, and the meanings we attach to them, play a crucial role in shaping our collective narrative and future.

Through this creative endeavour, Taylor’s aims to foster a renewed sense of national unity and pride.

Language is a powerful force that both mirrors and shapes our identity. Over the years, the term ‘Boleh’ has been redefined, sometimes losing its original spirit. These two films go beyond merely showcasing a word—they challenge us to reflect on how ‘Boleh’ has changed and remind us of how far we’ve come as a nation. Through them, we hope to reignite the true spirit of ‘Boleh,’ encouraging viewers to reconnect with the resilience and unity that have always defined us as Malaysians. By revisiting our shared history, we seek to reaffirm the values that have brought us together and will continue to propel us forward. Ben Foo, the Group Chief Marketing Officer of Taylor’s University,

Beyond the screen, Taylor’s brought this spirit of “Boleh” to life through a collaborative on-ground activation with key media partners.

The initiative featured a large-scale mural designed with a ‘paint-by-numbers’ concept. The mural, depicting everyday Malaysians—from different ethnic backgrounds and walks of life—revealed the word ‘Boleh’ only when fully coloured.

This visual metaphor demonstrates that when ordinary Malaysians unite around a shared cause, anything is possible. The activation carried out in partnership with 3rd Wave Media, brought together over 30 staff members to colour the mural, symbolizing collective effort and national unity.

To commemorate the event, Winston Robertson, Chief Executive Officer of 3rd Wave Media, Hamzah Nazari, Head of Editorial 3rd Wave Media, Etta Fok Head of Sales, Strategy & Campaign 3rd Wave Media and Louis Dorall Head of Video Production 3rd Wave Media, joined Ben and other representatives from Taylor’s for the activation.

The occasion also featured staff from 3rd Wave Media receiving kopitiam-inspired food packs, tying back to the film’s themes and enhancing the immersive experience.

To date, the first film has garnered over 1.9 million views, while the second film has attracted over 884,986 views across Taylor’s social media platforms. Watch both films on Taylor’s University’s YouTube channel.

