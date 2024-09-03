Ancom Crop Care Opens Scholarship Application For Penang-Born Students

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Students who have received letters of offers from local universities for admission to the first year of degree courses may now submit their applications for the Ancom Crop Care Penang scholarship program.

Applications are open from now until 7 October, 2024.

The scholarships are offered to students born in Penang. Students who are eligible and meet the criteria can submit their applications online.

The application forms are available at ancomcropcare.com.my and ancomnylex.com websites.

Ancom Crop Care Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of public-listed Ancom Nylex Berhad, offers the scholarships to Penang-born students who are from financially underprivileged families.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow officiated at the launch event in April last year.

Additional information on the scholarship program, including eligibility requirements, are available on the company websites.

Students who have attained admission to any degree programme except Medicine and Dentistry, in any local government or private university may apply for the scholarship.

Students who have submitted their applications for admission to a university for a degree program, but have not received their offer letters, may also apply, using their STPM or A-Levels results.

University students who are currently pursuing courses in their second, third and final years are also eligible for the scholarships.

Recipients of the scholarship will be required to sign a two-year bond with Ancom Crop Care but the company may use its discretion to release the students from the bond.

Successful scholarship applicants will receive a maximum of RM10,000 each for tuition fees over the duration of their courses.

