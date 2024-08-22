The Tiger Crystal Food Festival Is Coming Your Way Soon!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Get ready for an unforgettable culinary experience as the Tiger Crystal Food Festival arrives this September. The brand is bringing together Malaysia’s favourite food vendors to be enjoyed with the refreshingly light taste of Tiger Crystal beer!

Since 2015, the Tiger brand has continually championed the local street food scene through its Street Food platform. What started off as a one-off campaign, Tiger’s brand approach has evolved over the years, including its first-ever virtual Street Food Festival in 2021 for fans to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

This year, with even more choices to go around, the Tiger Crystal Food Festival is set to be the food event of the year where guests can come together to enjoy a meal (or two) with Tiger Crystal – a beer that is Refreshingly Light, Perfect with Every Bite!

The Tiger Crystal Food Festival will take place at 1 Utama Shopping Mall’s Ground Floor Forecourt, Open Car Park (near AEON Supermarket) from 5PM till 11PM on 5 and 6 September 2024 (Thursday – Friday), and from 12PM till 11PM on 7 and 8 September 2024 (Saturday – Sunday).

With the objective to be a destination for casual foodies, aficionados, and experience seekers alike, the festival will feature four curated Food Zones.

The brand is collaborating with well-loved local food vendors such as Donut Plan, Isan Kaya, and Yat Sing Smokehouse. Each zone will represent different food experiences and cuisines – all of which pair perfectly with Tiger Crystal beer.

The four Food Zones at the Tiger Crystal Food Festival:

Tiger Crystal x CU Mart: Explore a vibrant mix of convenience store favourites, offering a customizable and fun experience that adds a twist to everyone’s beloved grab-and-go bites. Foodie Lane: This high-energy space brings together street food from around the world, featuring everything from Japanese Ramen to Mexican Tacos, alongside local Malaysian delights. Supper Club: Experience the intimacy and interaction of counter-dining without the price tag. Here, some of KL’s most talented chefs will showcase their skills and personalities, engaging with diners one-on-one. Dessert Bar: Inspired by North Asian dessert bars, this whimsical and playful space offers a variety of desserts that not only pair perfectly with Tiger Crystal but are also crafted with the beer itself as a base ingredient.

Food Zones aside, guests of the Tiger Crystal Food Festival will also be treated to exciting food-themed games with exclusive Tiger Crystal merchandise to be given away, electric performances on the event’s main stage, and more! Registrations are now available HERE.

Register online before 5 September 2024 to redeem a free bottle of Tiger Crystal (325ml) at the event, while stocks last and on a first-come, first-served basis! (This promotion is strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.)

The Tiger Crystal Food Festival is part of a larger Tiger Crystal campaign which kicked off earlier this year. In July, the one-of-a-kind Tiger Crystal Supper Club event brought together 50 individuals named Crystal at SOULed Out Hartamas, with each Crystal bringing along up to three friends for a memorable evening.

The unique event was the embodiment of what the entire campaign is all about – a celebration of food and friendship, with Tiger Crystal at the heart of it all.

As we continue this journey, the Tiger Crystal Food Festival is set to be a major highlight for food and beer enthusiasts alike. Don’t miss out on one of the biggest food parties of the year!

For more information on Tiger Crystal, visit tigercrystal.tigerbeer.com, as well as the brand’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

*The Tiger Crystal Food Festival, Tiger Beer, and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Tiger advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers to not drink and drive.

