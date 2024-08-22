Shin Ramyun Noodles Just Released 2 New Flavours & A Song You Can’t Miss!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Korea’s instant noodles, Shin Ramyun, just launched two new flavours: Nongshim Shin Ramyun Spicy Chicken Soup and Nongshim Shin Ramyun Stir Fry with Cheese.

The launch event was held at Sunway Pyramid, featuring a vibrant celebration of Korean cuisine and culture. Both the new Nongshim flavours are crafted specially to tantalize the Malaysian palate.

The Nongshim Shin Ramyun Spicy Chicken Soup flavour comes with enhanced flavours and spices that goes well with chicken, waking up your spicy instinct with a fiery kick.

Meanwhile, get ready to savour the cheesy and spicy indulgence of the new Nongshim Shin Ramyun Stir Fry Cheese.

Both flavours are ideal for anyone looking to redefine their spicy and cheesy cravings. Malaysians, get ready for an explosive taste!

At the launch event, Nongshim also proudly introduced its latest brand ambassadors, Wany Hasrita and Khai Bahar, two of Malaysia’s top Malay artists and renowned vocalists.

Both ambassadors put on a stunning show at the launch event debuting their new single ‘Makan Cintaku’, a beautiful rendition that captures countless moments of love, joy, and happiness—often made even more special by the comforting presence of a bowl of ramyun noodles that resonates deeply with all Malaysians.

The new single was written, composed and arranged by renowned electric violinist, pianist, songwriter and producer Dennis Lau while Brendon Tan contributed the lyrics. Both Wany and Khai also performed their latest hits such as ‘Pedas’ and ‘Bayang’.

Nongshim friends, who are also top Malaysian foodies and influencers attended the launch event and participated in various engaging activities designed to celebrate the new flavours.

Nongshim’s Shin Ramyun range of products are certified HALAL, ensuring that they meet the dietary preferences of all consumers in Malaysia. Muslim customers can look out for the HALAL logo on the Shin Ramyun packaging when they make their purchase. We are committed to delivering happiness through our consumer-centric approach, continually innovating and adapting our offerings to meet the diverse tastes of Malaysian consumers. Lee Yong Jae, Executive Vice President & Chief of International Business, Nongshim Korea.

Following the launch, Nongshim will embark on a nationwide roadshow from August to November 2024, bringing the excitement of the new flavours to fans across Malaysia.

The roadshow schedule includes stops at various locations where consumers can look forward to interactive experiences such as tasting sessions, gifts with purchase and exciting games.

Nongshim nationwide roadshow details:

Date Region Venue 20 – 25 August 2024 Central LG2 (Blue Concourse), Sunway Pyramid, Selangor 2 – 8 September 2024 Southern Village Grocer Shopfront (VGS) LG Floor, Mid Valley Johor Bahru 24 – 29 September 2024 Central LG Floor (East Wing), IOI City Mall Putrajaya 1 – 6 October 2024 Central LG Floor (In front of Childhood), KL East Mall 28 October – 3 November 2024 Northern South Zone LG Floor (In front of AEON), Queensbay Mall, Penang

In conjunction with the launch of Nongshim Shin Ramyun new flavours, K Fry has introduced a Limited Time Only menu – the Shin Volcanic Corn Cheese Bokkeummyeon, which will be available from 15 August to 31 October 2024 at all K Fry outlets in Peninsular Malaysia.

The full range of Nongshim Shin Ramyun products are available at all major supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide as well as online platforms in Malaysia.

