Lotus’s Malaysia Continues To Uplift Local SMEs Through Its ‘Buy Malaysian Products’ Campaign

Underscoring its commitment toward raising the marketability of brands by Malaysian Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Lotuss Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Lotus’s Malaysia) announced its seventh Buy Malaysian Products Campaign in partnership with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (MDT COL) at Lotus’s Setia Alam on 15 August 2024.

The Buy Malaysian Products Campaign had activities such as product showcase, cooking demonstration, samplings, and promotions for consumers to purchase at an affordable price directly from the SMEs.

It played an essential role in enabling Lotus’s Malaysia to further extend its support towards the Malaysian government’s efforts in driving domestic economic growth, mainly through its partnerships with local SME suppliers.

Lotus’s recognises the very important role played by local SMEs in the national development, and its own role in helping millions of customers stretch their Ringgit in times of inflation and increased cost of living.

At present, 20 percent of its total suppliers are local SMEs supplying over 1,200 products ranging from cooking needs, ready-to-eat meals, frozen and canned food, household products, personal care to health products.

“As a strategic partner to the Ministry, we will continue to help raise the marketability and participation of local brands within Lotus’s network of stores. Our efforts also extend to supporting SMEs to develop their capability in delivering products that satisfy consumer demands”, said Lotus’s Malaysia Chief Executive Officer, Saksit Panurach.

In July 2024, Lotus’s had organized a SME empowerment seminar which attracted the participation of over 140 local SMEs.

“The seminar did not only keep SMEs informed of supply opportunities but also common challenges faced. It is important for SME suppliers to understand that a successful product listing is just the beginning of an exciting journey, and it takes a lot of hard work to become a notable homegrown brand. Today, 19 of those SMEs are given the opportunity to showcase their products to customers until 18 August, with the prospects of listing as a Lotus’s supplier.”

Lotus’s together with MDT COL also acknowledged the achievements of 20 existing SME suppliers for their consistency in service and sales performance in 2023. The retailer also announced 16 new SME suppliers who have joined the Lotus’s SME network in 2024.

The event also provided the opportunity for 4 local social enterprises to showcase their products and services that in turn can lead to job creation, increased economic activity and food security.

