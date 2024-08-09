RM8,000 Worth Of Vouchers Up For Grabs At M&M’S ‘Fun For All’ Pop-Up

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

M&M’S raises the bar of its year-long “Fun for All” campaign, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to making everyone feel like they belong.

Building on its 80-year legacy of creating moments of connection through the power of fun, M&M’S remains dedicated to bringing people together.

The M&M’S “Fun for All” campaign, launched in January this year, has been actively engaging consumers across seven Asian markets through a series of activities across its online and offline channels, ensuring that everyone can partake in the fun it brings, keeping it inclusive for all.

In Malaysia, fans of M&M’S will now get to enjoy an on-ground activation that will be taking place from 8 -11 August at One Utama, Ground Floor Centre Court, Main Concourse (near Cotton On), where the brand promises an immersive experience that resonates with the brand’s purpose of championing a world of fun.

Designed to engage Malaysians in an interactive environment, the brand is set to inspire fun with a series of activities that can challenge their strength, outwit their opponents, and create lasting memories together with friends or families!

Some exciting games in store are “Candy Flip”, designed for thrill seekers who wish to engage in a ‘friendly duo’ with their friends or families in a one-on-one or two-by-two player configuration.

Winners stand to redeem prize vouchers worth up to RM8,000 from brands such as JD Sports, Uniqlo, Watsons, Grab, Aeon, and more.

And that’s not all – those who complete all three mini-games in the free-to-play zone by M&M’S will get to enjoy a delicious treat of ice cream or chocolate from M&M’S® while stocks last!

Visit M&M’S on Facebook for the latest updates on the exclusive on-ground experience. Fans can also shop on Mars Wrigley Malaysia’s official Lazada or Shopee store to discover and share their moments of everyday happiness!

