Miss Universe Malaysia 2024 Finalists: New Eligibility Criteria See Diverse Turnout Across All Ages & Backgrounds

The Miss Universe Malaysia Organization (MUMO) unveiled the Top 16 finalists of Miss Universe Malaysia 2024 at The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur. Embracing its motto “Beauty Beyond You”, this year’s finalists represent a dynamic range of backgrounds from across the nation.

Amelia Foong, 30 years old Angela Quah, 24 years old Car Menn Lee, 26 years old Elaine Kho, 29 years old Genevieve Goh, 25 years old Gianna Tan, 25 years old Gillian Miral, 24 years old Isabella Wong, 27 years old Isabelle Choong, 21 years old Keshinie Sivamaran, 23 years old Vernice Tee, 35 years old Rin Yeap, 28 years old Sandra Lim, 23 years old Shaline Vikneswaran, 23 years old Shweta Mohan, 24 years old Temara Inigo, 25 years old

The Top 16 Miss Universe Malaysia Finalists with Eleen Yong, the Miss Universe Malaysia Organization (MUMO) National Director, and Elisa Tan, Director of Beyond Entity.



(From the left) Angela Quah, Amelia, Genevieve, Gillian Miral, Isabelle Choong, Isabella Wong, Gianna Tan, Sandra Lim, Eleen Yong, Elisa Tan, Car Menn Lee, Elaine Kho, Rin Yeap, Shaline, Keshinie, Vernice, Temara Inigo and Shweta Mohan.



Breaking Barriers, Embracing Diversity

Following the removal of the upper age limit and marital status restrictions, this year’s Top 16 finalists represent a diverse tapestry of Malaysian women, each with their own unique story to tell. The competition is fierce with former beauty pageant contestants, both with extensive experience in the fashion industry, vying for the crown.

Additionally, there is a law graduate from the renowned Tsinghua University in China, bringing a strong academic and intellectual presence to the competition. Other notable contestants include a medical student, a social worker, a Research & Development lab technician cum chemist, a recruiter, and a mermaid diving instructor.

Challenging stereotypes, a 35-year-old mother of two who is an entrepreneur in the music industry, alongside a fresh-faced 30-year-old business analyst, are redefining the pageant landscape. Both women prove that age, experience, and marital status are no barriers to achieving one’s dreams.

National auditions, held both physically and virtually on 20th and 23rd July 2024, respectively, saw stunning women showcasing their potential to a panel of distinguished panels, comprising Eleen Yong, National Director of MUMO, Datin Wira Livonia Ricky Guing, Chairlady of MUMO, and Elisa Tan, Director of Beyond Entity Sdn. Bhd.

Eleen expresses her pride in the diverse selection of finalists, “This year’s selection of finalists truly embodies the spirit of ‘Beauty Beyond You’. We were impressed by the depth and diversity of talent showcased during the auditions. Each woman possesses not only beauty, but also character, determination, and a burning ambition to make a difference. It’s also inspiring to see so many women from diverse backgrounds embracing this unprecedented opportunity to be a force for good.”

Eleen Yong during her speech at the Miss Universe Malaysia press conference.

A Web3 Era of Fan Engagement

Building on the wave of inclusivity, Miss Universe Malaysia 2024 is empowering the global community to help select the next representative through an official voting system using digital art collectibles.

Powered by Zetrix’s blockchain technology, this system allows the public to vote for their favourite contestants via the official website of MUMO, and at the same time receive digital art collectibles. There are no limits on the number of times or the contestants a supporter can vote for. These votes will account for 50% of the final results, equal to the weight of the panel of judges’ votes.

Supporters can easily acquire these digital art collectibles using a Zetrix wallet, with the blockchain ensuring transparency and accuracy in vote verification. Voting will be open one to two weeks before the gala dinner in September.

Building Well-Rounded Queens

By integrating groundbreaking blockchain technology with Miss Universe’s long standing tradition of holistic training, MUMO is setting a new standard for the landscape of beauty pageants.

To ensure these finalists are well-prepared for the Miss Universe 2024 Gala Night in September, MUMO curated a rigorous boot camp program that focuses on runway walking, personal grooming, public speaking, personal branding, and developing essential values such as confidence, compassion, and social responsibility.

The Top 16 Miss Universe Malaysia Finalists with the Miss Universe Malaysia Organization (MUMO) National Director and sponsor representatives.

We appreciate the support of our valued sponsors, each of whom plays a unique role in enriching the finalists' experiences:

