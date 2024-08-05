Unifi Mobile Offers 200GB 5G Data For RM1 A Month

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Unifi Mobile is excited to announce an incredible new offer for its UNI5G Postpaid 39 subscribers: a limited-time promotion of 200GB 5G Monthly Data Pass for just RM1. This fantastic add-on gives users an extra 200GB of high-speed 5G data every month, enhancing their mobile experience significantly.

With this new add-on, UNI5G Postpaid 39 customers can enjoy an additional 200GB of 5G data every month, on top of their existing 30GB 5G & 4G data and unlimited calls.

This means more freedom to stream, browse, and stay connected without interruption, catering perfectly to the needs of today’s digital-savvy users.

Both new and existing Unifi Mobile customers can subscribe to this offer via the Unifi Mobile app, which will auto-renew each month to ensure continuous data access.

We’re thrilled to introduce the 200GB 5G Monthly Data Pass to enhance our customers’ mobile experience at an unbeatable value. Recognising the rising living costs, this plan is designed to meet the needs of first-time postpaid users and young professionals who depend heavily on mobile connectivity for home, work, and play, allowing them to fully utilise 5G capabilities in their daily lives. Unifi’s Chief Commercial Officer, Consumer Jasmine Lee.

This amazing offer enables customers to stream content seamlessly, download large files quickly, and stay connected with friends and family while enjoying worry-free, substantial data allowance.

For just RM1 per month, this 200GB 5G Monthly Data Pass offers incredible value, allowing users to maximise their mobile data usage without a hefty price tag.

Adding to our value proposition for customers, we are launching Sembang Seringgit sessions on our social media platforms. These sessions will feature key opinion leaders discussing work-life balance and budgeting tips. Additionally, our on-ground Seringgit Challenge will see the Unifi Mobile truck visiting various communities, offering fun activities and special prizes. This new offer is part of our commitment to provide innovative solutions at great value, meeting our customers’ evolving digital needs, and ensuring wider 5G access for more Malaysians. It also supports our goal of becoming a Digital Powerhouse by 2030, enabling a more digital Malaysia. Unifi’s Chief Commercial Officer, Consumer Jasmine Lee.

