Magnum Takes The Runway At KLFW 2024 With Local Designers SHALS & Tact

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Magnum, the pioneer of decadent ice cream pleasure, celebrated its first-ever collaboration with Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW). This unique partnership fused indulgence and high fashion, showcasing designs by homegrown brands SHALS and Tact, inspired by the luxurious flavours of Magnum ice creams.

Magnum’s stylish runway debut was a celebration of creativity, elegance, and the pursuit of true pleasure. Collaborating with designers SHALS and Tact, the event highlighted the seamless fusion of fashion and indulgence, perfectly capturing the essence of Magnum’s decadent ice creams.

At Magnum, we have always been about delivering sensational and boundary breaking true to pleasure experiences. We are thrilled to bring forth this divine first ever collaboration with KLFW to Malaysia’s Pleasure Seekers. A concoction of Magnum meeting fashion, where indulgence meets style in the most decadent way possible. Leow Chi Shen, Brand Manager of Magnum Ice Cream, Malaysia.

“For us, this collaboration has been a journey of passion and innovation,” shared Shalma Ainaa, founder of SHALS, celebrated for her sleek and stylish comfort designs. “Infusing Magnum’s decadent flavors into fashion has been a thrilling experience, pushing us to explore new dimensions where style meets indulgence.”

Ridduan Ttfga Ismail, founder of Tact and known for his minimalist approach, echoed the sentiment, stating, “Magnum’s dedication to pleasure aligns perfectly with our design philosophy. It’s been an honour to translate the essence of the brand’s adventurous spirit into fashion.”

“This partnership epitomises creativity and luxury, I am proud to present this celebratory innovation in both fashion and indulgence. We at KLFW have always celebrated creativity and artistry. Now, we are excited to express a unique sensory experience that resonates with our audience, merging the worlds of fashion and indulgence together.” Andrew Tan, Founder of Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week.

The collaboration with KLFW marked a significant milestone for Magnum, highlighting the brand’s commitment to premium quality and its dedication to inspiring creativity and pleasure in every experience. It’s an indulgence that remains “True to Pleasure”.

Adding to the excitement, Magnum previewed its upcoming flavour – the Magnum Mango Yoghurt Parfait, coming to Malaysia soon! This refreshing new treat combines the creamy richness of yoghurt with the tropical sweetness of mango, delivering a delightful and indulgent experience.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.