Lotus’s Malaysia Unveils Its First Hybrid Store

There is a lot in store at Lotus’s Malaysia first-ever hybrid store!

After 20-weeks of refurbishment work, the renewed Lotus’s Puchong store signifies the brand’s first foray into a new format that targets business operators, food retailers, food services, HoReCa, philanthropic organisations and end consumers.

Officially launched today, the 5,000 square meter store is filled with over 13,500 product lines, with 600 of them being HoReCa ranges that include commodities, cooking needs, fresh produce, household cleaning products, and canned food.

Highlights of the day include whole fresh chicken at RM2.99/kg (limited to the first 1,000 customers from 8am – 10am), grade C eggs at RM5.99/tray (limited to 1,000 trays from 10am – 12pm), 32-inch Philips TV for only RM399 and many more incredible ongoing promotions that will happen until 4 August 2024.

Echoing its “Beli Lebih Untung Lebih” launch tagline, the hybrid store offers great value in prices for selected items when they are purchased in large quantities.

This store represents a significant milestone for the brand, allowing us to target new market segments like business operators and HoReCa, while staying close to our loyal customers. Alongside the new spacious store layout, new fittings & equipment and HoReCa ranges, we have two dedicated payment lanes and pre-order service for bulk purchases. The ultimate aim of the store is to ensure that customers experience an incredible level of comfort, convenience and value. Lotus’s Malaysia Operations Executive Director Neil Gurusamy.

Bringing excitement for its customers, the retailer has lined up numerous fun and rewarding activities at Lotus’s Puchong:

FREE Goody Bags and RM20 Lotus’s Gift Voucher with a minimum spend of RM50 and above.

LIVE food demonstration by guest chef and food sampling on 1 August 2024.

Lucky Draw Sessions with a minimum spend of RM120.

On-ground activations to win away Lotus’s Own Brand products and Lotus’s Gift Vouchers totaling up to RM3,000.

Free food and beverage samplings

Lotus’s limited-edition aprons for newly signed up business customers from 1 – 14 August 2024

RM50 voucher for My Lotus’s members with a spend of RM600 from 1-14 August 2024

RM1 discount for every 200 My Lotus’s points used during payment

Meanwhile, customers and their families may also take part in the Nintendo Switch Sports competition at Level 1, when they spend a minimum of RM30 in any of its tenants or its hypermarket from 1-11 August.

A petting zoo is also made available on the Ground Floor from 1-4 August and 10-11 August 2024.

Lotus’s also invited media representatives to its exclusive Media Scavenger Hunt for charity, collecting over 1,300 kilograms of essential food items like rice, vermicelli, biscuits, cooking oil, hot drinks, instant noodles, fresh produce, and canned food for its #KitakanJiran contribution to the Food Aid Foundation, who was represented by its Programme and CSR Manager, Muhammad Izzul Izham Mohammad Nordin.

