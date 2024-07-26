TikTok Malaysia Pushes Dreams Into The Realm Of Possibilities With TikTok Awards 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, is back with the highly anticipated TikTok Awards Malaysia 2024.

Themed “Celebrating New Dreams”, TikTok intends to espouse the message of pushing the envelope when it comes to creativity and dreams. As a platform that intends to inspire creativity and spark joy, TikTok Awards is a step further in celebrating fresh aspirations and demonstrating the power that dreams hold in creating a new era of possibilities for these creators.

By commemorating local creators and their content, including e-commerce creators from TikTok Shop, TikTok Awards will showcase truly diverse facets of Malaysian culture for viewers around the world to enjoy.

The Dream Room. Image: TikTok Malaysia

Since TikTok Awards debuted last year, both winners and nominees have taken strides forward to grow in their content creation and professional careers, with some achieving newsworthy milestones with the platform.

TikTok Awards Malaysia 2024 will be held on the 11th of August 2024 at Dewan Merdeka, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, where exceptional creators will turn their dreams into reality past the screens.

It is incredibly exciting to bring back the TikTok Awards this year, celebrating and honoring the outstanding achievements of our homegrown creators. This year, we truly aim to encapsulate the spirit of our diverse and talented community during the TikTok Awards Malaysia 2024! Themed ‘Celebrating New Dreams’, we are committed to realizing the aspiration of our creators by providing a platform where their creativity and positive presence can flourish. TikTok Malaysia is proud to support our local community by fostering a platform for creators to inspire and connect. Yin Yin Hooi, SEA Program & Marketing Insight Lead, TikTok

According to Puan Marlia Zul Amran, General Manager of TV3 Content, “TV3 is honored to be the main platform for the second TikTok Awards in Malaysia, underscoring the strong collaboration between TV3 and TikTok. This partnership highlights TV3’s role as a leading broadcaster and showcases the creativity and talent within the TikTok community. The event not only celebrates content creators who inspire but also shapes our digital world, reinforcing TV3’s vision to inform, inspire, entertain, and broadcast fresh and innovative content to our audiences. TV3 also expresses deep gratitude to all sponsors and partners for bringing this award show to life.”

Nominees group photo. Image: TikTok Malaysia

TikTok Awards Malaysia 2024 will feature two main segments: Judge’s Pick and People’s Choice. For Judge’s Pick, nominees are selected based on a set of criteria and evaluated by an executive panel, which will include Khairul Aming, Angga Anugrah Putra, TikTok General Manager – Content Operations, Southeast Asia and Puan Nini Yusof, Chief Executive Officer of Media Prima TV Networks and Primeworks Studios, amongst others. The executive panel will judge each creator based on respective categories such as Entertainment, Animation, Gaming, Food, Education, Sports and Beauty & Fashion.

For the People’s Choice segment, TikTok is once again providing Malaysians with the opportunity to cast their votes for their favourite creators. Public voting for the five categories (Creator of the Year, Celebrity of the Year, Video of the Year, TikTok LIVE Creator of the Year and TikTok Shop Creator of the Year) begins on 25 July until 9 August 2024. Votes can be cast HERE.

In light of celebrating new dreams, this year’s award ceremony will also introduce a brand new award: “Changemaker of the Year”. In a digital-first era where content creation has evolved in leaps and bounds, TikTok intends to recognize creators who have made a significant impact in their communities and beyond. Whether it is inspiring positive change, raising awareness of important issues, or simply inspiring thousands more – this award is set to highlight and elevate those who dare to dream.

Chit Chat with Official TikTok Awards Hosts; Eima Safuan, Ain Edruce and Ceddy Ong. Image: TikTok Malaysia

Celebrities, Creators and More at TikTok Awards

Viewers can look forward to a star-studded night, beginning with the dynamic duo of Che Puan Sarimah Ibrahim and Janna Nick, as the night’s official hosts.

TikTok creators Ceddy Ang and Ain Edruce, both of whom found their niche on the platform, will be speaking to fellow creators as they arrive for the awards as co-hosts on the red carpet. From creating videos for their audiences to becoming hosts for TikTok’s biggest night – Ceddy and Ain are a testament to TikTok’s dedication to supporting and elevating their communities. Former Beauty and Fashion Creator nominee Eima Safuan will be on backstage host duty alongside Daniel Fong.

A stellar lineup of celebrities and creators will grace the stage, including Khairul Aming, Ryanbakery, Sofyank, Goh Liu Ying, Fazura and Shukri Yahya, who will be presenting the awards to the deserving winners. Mesmerizing performances by Aina Abdul, Naim Daniel, Aisha Retno, Sarah Suhairi, Amir Jahari and more are set to dazzle and excite viewers throughout the night.

Tune into the live broadcast of TikTok Awards exclusively on TV3 and TikTok Malaysia‘s account at 9pm on Sunday, 11th August 2024!

TikTok Awards in Malaysia is organized in collaboration with TV3, powered by HONOR 200 5G Series, dominated by The Raw., celebrated by TikTok Shop, connected by U Mobile, and illuminated by TRESemmé.

The nominees for Judge’s Pick Category

Entertainment Creator of the Year shiltoklady

abang_shah_

lyanafitry

shahril_pecintamuvee

kanafly

achikmael

Animation Creator of the Year sumieazil

yimotapir

bichimao

wananimation

lillizat

myorrrr

Gaming Creator of the Year kingshahx

xkpenjahat

ombonghaha

sabiqqqqq

thelieyaa

roshanotgamer

Education Creator of the Year lawyersresponse

aminxabid

nuraezzatie

eizuwan

professionalbimbo

financialfaiz

Food Creator of the Year ananthancharan

tang_guo12

hungrysam_oe

hishamraustv

soyabelacan

inshaneats

Sports Creator of the Year haziq_panna

foongyixin

amaranas_

serahsocool

adeq.pitcher

badman_badminton

Beauty & Fashion Creator of the Year ashyyedward

nynabukater

azfarherii

aishahrahim07

jpbrinx

cheesusus

Image: TikTok Malaysia

The nominees for People’s Choice categories

Creator of the Year sofyank96

chesayang_kitchen

sfeashraa

ryanbakery

msqiwiie

daddyhood__

TikTok LIVE Creator of the Year jellybelyyy

syaffiqsahli

bosswan88

acaps19

shazreenshaharum

puteryd

TikTok Shop Creator of the Year yang

dearcarynn

moncherilive

almiyaz.my

peemondayz

nl.alchemist

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.