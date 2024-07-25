Park Homes: Malaysia’s First Cluster-Of-8 Home Typology

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Gamuda Land proudly announces the introduction of ‘Park Homes’, an innovative home typology that is the first-of-its-kind and an industry first in Malaysia.

Designed to meet the current and future needs of homeowners, ‘Park Homes’ is set to revolutionise how Malaysians live, play and relax, elevating the overall quality of life.

The new home typology is especially innovative in that it defies conventional home types. It is neither a terrace nor a semi-detached home – it is a category on its own which features a unique cluster of eight Park Homes.

The configuration of the homes presents two corner units with every two intermediate units, each boasting large private gardens, aligning with our findings that people prefer homes with direct access to the outdoors and greenery.

This innovative layout enables the inclusion of an exclusive and gated communal garden that measures 40ft wide for every cluster of the eight homes, enhancing community interaction and connection with nature.

From the outside, the houses resemble four terraced homes in one row, but an aerial view reveals that the corner units are square-shaped while the intermediate units form an L-shape. The Clove will be the first line-up in the ‘Park Homes’ typology.

Gamuda Land CEO Chu Wai Lune said that the design ensures that the home no longer suffers narrow layouts, limited natural light or minimal outdoor areas.

At the heart of our company is the commitment to continuously innovate to ensure our developments stand the test of time and is adaptable to an ever-changing market. Based on our nationwide survey, we acknowledge that Malaysians want to enhance their quality of life through various improvements in the living conditions of their neighbourhoods. By understanding their pain points and desires, we’ve innovated a new type of home, setting a fresh standard within the industry and a new lease of life for terrace homes, which makes up a third of the Malaysian housing stock. Gamuda Land CEO Chu Wai Lune.

Park Homes: Listening to Customers

The conceptualisation of ‘Park Homes’ was the result of an extensive three-month period of focus groups, and a nationwide survey, involving a total of over 3,000 individuals from various household compositions – multi-generational families, singles, pet owners, nature lovers, small family units, and empty nesters.

The survey findings have been instrumental in designing a new house type that is unprecedented in the marketplace. 72% of respondents indicated a desire to live closer to nature, especially post-pandemic.

The research also found that customers do not only want to customise off-the-shelf products, but, if possible, large ticket items like homes too – at 86%.

For homebuyers with children or pets, 75% cited the desire for minimal or no traffic directly outside their home as a crucial factor, with many expressing a preference for their own private garden or yard.

Additionally, 83% indicated a preference for doorstep conveniences, such as established retail and commercial areas within their neighbourhood, highlighting the desire for a holistic master-planned township model.

Chu explained that engaging directly with homebuyers and bringing these insights back to their in-house designers, engineers, and architects is crucial to delivering a new generation of Malaysian homes.

Park Homes: Mindful and Forward-Thinking Design

For over 30 years, Gamuda Land has refined its processes and focused on construction details to consistently enhance its standards. Equally important is enriching the quality of life for its homeowners.

Addressing the need for access to greenery, Park Homes offers a private garden for every unit starting from 20ft, extending into a 40 ft communal garden shared exclusively among only eight units per cluster.

This communal garden replaces traditional back lanes, fostering neighbourly interactions, pet walking, and safe play for children. Intermediate units on the other hand have been re-designed to enjoy more sunlight, greenery, better ventilation, and efficient indoor space use, similar to corner units.

Chu added that, in typical neighbourhoods, accessing a playground or park often requires walking on non-pedestrianised roads.

But imagine having a private garden right in your compound that extends into a beautifully landscaped communal green space. This is rare for conventional terrace homes, and even for semi-Ds or bungalows. Additionally, standard developments offer only around 10% of the total area as centralised green spaces. In Park Homes, we’re providing up to 25% of the area as centralised green space, with approximately 10% dedicated to individual communal gardens. This new design represents a significant enhancement to our biophilic design principle. Gamuda Land CEO Chu Wai Lune.

Furthermore, this design allows for plenty of fresh air to enter the house when the doors are open, providing welcome views of the lush greenery from the communal garden. The unique eight-home cluster configuration also provides a larger privacy buffer that’s not found in conventional terraced homes on the market.

Park Homes: Innovation Through Technology

Continuing its commitment to biophilic design principles, Gamuda Land redefines what a customisable layout truly means with Park Homes. The company leverages its in-house digital innovation and the Gamuda Next-Generation Digital Industrialised Building System (IBS) to allow homebuyers to tailor their homes to their preferences.



Gamuda’s Next-Generation Digital IBS allows us to break away from uniformity, offering greater architectural diversity previously unattainable with conventional methods. We understand that new-generation homeowners prefer customisable homes. For example, larger families may want an additional room for children or elderly parents, while single purchasers working from home might prefer a dedicated home office space. Gamuda Land CEO Chu Wai Lune.

During the unveiling of ‘Park Homes’, Gamuda Land introduced an innovative approach to homeownership with a new digital platform designed to enhance the customer experience from start to finish. The journey begins with AI-driven customisation, where prospective homeowners engage in interactive Q&A sessions and receive personalised layout recommendations tailored to their lifestyle.

This phase allows for flexible internal configuration adjustments, culminating in a finalised layout confirmation and an online appointment to visit their Experience Gallery.

Our in-house team has developed an advanced in-house Generative AI customisation platform, which offers, a showroom-like conversation flow online. This portal transforms traditional forms into dynamic and engaging interactions, providing 24/7 support and answering queries anytime and anywhere. This integrated digital journey not only simplifies the home-buying process but also empowers our customers with a profound sense of ownership and involvement. It offers a new way to build your ideal home, whether you want fewer walls or partitions, achieving these preferences before the delivery of your home. This is also a first in the local property industry. Gamuda Land CEO Chu Wai Lune.

With the ability to fully customise the layout to fit the lifestyle of each resident, Park Homes will also offer a larger porch for up to three vehicles and low-density living. Gamuda Land’s initiative marks a significant milestone in the industry, setting new benchmarks for customer-centric innovation and sustainability in urban development.

Considering the target market of working individuals and young families with busy schedules, Gamuda Land has thoughtfully addressed their needs with hassle-free, move-in-ready ID packages, sustainable living solutions featuring solar and EV charging options, and cutting-edge smart home technologies. These offerings are strategically crafted with Gamuda Land’s partners to optimise cost efficiency and ensure a seamless transition into modern, connected living.

On the topic of the launch date and pricing, Chu mentioned that they were finalising the details, and are dedicated to pricing this product competitively to align with market expectations and the affordability of their target audience.

We aim to meet the modern needs of homeowners while offering a truly differentiated product with exceptional value, estimated to start from RM750,000. Gamuda Land CEO Chu Wai Lune.

The Park Homes product typology will be introduced under the product name, The Clove in three of Gamuda Land’s satellite townships in the Klang Valley; Gamuda Cove, Gamuda Gardens and The Clove Signature series at twentyfive7 which will feature enhanced fittings and within the mature and developed township with door-step amenities at the established Quayside Mall.

