smart Malaysia’s ‘smartCO’ Aims To Provide Community & Business Opportunities For Owners

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

smart Malaysia proudly announces the launch of smartCO, a revolutionary community privileges program designed exclusively for smart EV owners.

As one of the industry’s pioneering initiatives, smartCO aims to cultivate a robust community where business opportunities flourish, all seamlessly integrated via the cutting-edge Hello smart App.

smartCO is not just a programme; it’s a movement that embodies the spirit of innovation and collaboration. This initiative invites all smart EV owners to co-create a dynamic community that thrives on mutual benefits. Whether you’re a restaurateur, a photographer, a legal consultant, or a freelance writer, smartCO welcomes businesses of all kinds.

smartCO is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our customers. We are not just building cars; we are building communities. With smartCO, we’re giving our customers unparalleled opportunities to grow their businesses while fostering a sense of belonging among smart owners. We are confident that this programme will set a new benchmark in the industry.” smart Malaysia CEO Zhang Qiang.

Connect & Exchange

smartCO is designed to facilitate connections among smart owners enabling them to make new friends and exchange ideas through the Hello smart App. This feature encourages a vibrant exchange of experiences and insights making the community more cohesive and supportive.

Business Opportunities

By joining smartCO, business owners gain visibility and access to a network of potential customers who are part of the smart community. The Hello smart App provides a platform for members to showcase their businesses leading to increased patronage and collaboration opportunities.

Enjoy Exclusive Perks

Verified smartCO members will enjoy exclusive benefits at smart events. Additionally, members offer special discounts and perks to other smart owners, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem. These perks enhance the ownership experience and build stronger community ties.

smartCO is more than just a programme; it’s a bold statement of our confidence in the power of community and the transformative potential of our technology. We are not just leading the EV market; we are redefining it. smart Malaysia CEO Zhang Qiang.

Join smartCO today and be part of a community that is as ambitious and driven as you are.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.