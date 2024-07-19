Kuching Gets East Malaysia’s First THERMOS Store

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

THERMOS Malaysia today officiated a milestone expansion with the grand opening of its first concept store in East Malaysia, located in Kuching, Sarawak.

Bringing the online experience to the physical store, the THERMOS Concept Store is located in Kuching’s popular shopping destination, tHe Spring Mall.

Occupying almost 1,000 square feet, the concept store boasts a modern and fresh interior with products stylishly displayed, showcasing the brand’s evolution and pioneering inventions including advanced vacuum insulation technology to maintain optimal temperature for food and beverages.

The concept store features the latest THERMOS products, including bottles, food jars, lunch containers, carafes, mugs, cookware, and special collections for visitors to explore, catering to different needs and ages.

Customers will also have access to products and promotions that are exclusively available in-store, offering them privileged rewards for their visit.

THERMOS Malaysia Managing Director Masato Hirose said that the opening of the first concept store in Kuching, highlights the brand’s ongoing commitment to better serve Malaysians and meet the needs of East Malaysians.

By bringing THERMOS products closer to Sarawak residents, we are providing existing and future fans with convenience and easier access to our quality products that have been trusted for generations. East Malaysia, with its growing potential and vast opportunities, represents an important market for THERMOS Malaysia. This new store opening in Sarawak is timely. The State’s strong focus on sustainability and nature resonates deeply with THERMOS. For over 120 years, THERMOS has empowered customers worldwide to enjoy food and beverages at ideal temperatures with products built for lasting use, embodying the very principles of sustainable living. THERMOS Malaysia Managing Director Masato Hirose.

The opening of the first concept store in East Malaysia this year coincides with the 120th anniversary of the THERMOS brand.

To celebrate the special occasion, East Malaysians were rewarded with exclusive store-opening promotions. These included a giveaway of a THERMOS Special Edition Flask and a goodie bag worth over RM300 for the first 10 customers who made a purchase.

The first 30 visitors in line also received a goodie bag worth almost RM60. Other promotions included the ‘6-day Opening Special’ discounts of up to 50% on selected items and limited-edition free gifts.

The THERMOS Concept Store is located at Lot 223 on Level 2, tHe Spring Mall, and opens from 10am – 10pm.

