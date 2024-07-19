Celebrate The Mid-Autumn Festival With These Interactive Augmented Reality Mooncakes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur and Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur proudly unveil Malaysia’s first mooncake packaging with Augmented Reality (AR) features in celebration of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

Teaming up with renowned Malaysian artist Jaee Tee, known for her semi-abstract art that fuses tradition with contemporary elements, and blending Western influences while honouring her Chinese heritage. Her distinctive style brings a refreshing twist to this cherished tradition. The mooncake gift boxes are not just packaging — they are works of art.

Tee’s captivating artwork adornsthe mooncake boxes, featuring majestic flying dragons and whimsical butterflies amidst lush spring blossoms. By simply scanning the QR code on the box, the artwork comes to life in stunning detail, offering an immersive and interactive experience!

Moonlit Majesty

Discover Pavilion Hotel’s Moonlit Majesty collection, featuring Jaee Tee’s new series, “Journey through Ages: Past, Present, and Perception.” This series explores the Dragon motif—a mythical creature symbolizing power, wisdom, and longevity, coinciding with the auspicious Year of the Dragon in 2024.

The resplendent golden backdrop symbolizes nature’s enduring allure. Within this serene landscape, a commanding dragon gracefully flows, echoing themes of harmony and abundance under the moonlit sky. The Moonlit Majesty mooncake collection offers an array of flavours that will tantalise your taste buds.

Delight in the Assorted Nuts & Sun-Dried Fruits, savour the fragrant Pandan Lotus Paste with Single Yolk, experience the richness of Tiramisu Lotus Paste with Caramel Lava, and enjoy the unique combination of Nyonya Red Bean Paste with Salted Mung Bean Filling.

The Moonlit Majesty mooncakes are now available for pre-order. Delivery and self-collection options are available from now until 17 September. Each box is priced at MYR 298 nett and contains four medium-sized mooncakes, each weighing 160g. Individually sealed and presented within the majestic box, these mooncakes make for a truly remarkable gift for your loved ones.

Joyus Blossoms

Immerse in the festive spirit of harmony and abundance during the Mid-Autumn Festival with the Joyous Blossoms collection, showcasing Jaee Tee’s art.

The blossoming flowers symbolize love and prosperity, complemented by graceful butterflies embodying joy. The intricate artwork on each box captures elegance and tradition, transporting you to the heart of Chinese legacy.

Indulge in the array of flavours offered within this extraordinary collection. Savour the exquisite blend of White Lotus Paste with a Single Egg Yolk, relish the aromatic allure of Pandan Lotus Paste with a Single Egg Yolk, and experience the unique delight of Yam Lotus Paste with a Single Egg Yolk.

These traditional mooncakes are carefully crafted to capture the authentic tastes that have been cherished for generations.

Pre-order the Joyous Blossoms collection and embark on a culinary journey that celebrates the beauty of Chinese culture. Choose between doorstep delivery or the convenience of self-collection from now until 17 September.

Each set, featuring the main mooncake box and four intricately designed mini boxes, is priced at MYR 198 nett. The collection includes four medium-sized mooncakes, each weighing 160g.

Let the enchanting illustrations on the mooncake box add an extra touch of elegance and evoke a sense of wonder as you savour these delightful treats.

Don’t miss out on the exclusive Early Bird Special, offering a generous 15% discount on this year’s Mid-Autumn collection. This limited-time offer is the perfect opportunity to indulge in exquisite treats while enjoying significant savings.

For those looking to purchase a larger quantity of mooncake boxes, they also have an enticing bulk offer tailored to meet your needs. Unlock impressive savings on your order by purchasing:

50 boxes and above: Enjoy a 20% discount.

100 boxes and above: Receive a 25% discount.

150 boxes or more: Benefit from a 30% discount. (Purchase before 1 August)

This exclusive promotion provides an ideal opportunity to share with colleagues, friends, or loved ones. Please note that delivery service is available for the mooncake collection and is subject to charges based on the delivery address and quantity. Fees will be determined by the delivery partner.

