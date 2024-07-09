Proton e.MAS Looking For Partners To Expand Dealerships Nationwide

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

During the launch of the Proton e.MAS brand on 12 June, national carmaker PROTON announced the appointment of the first 17 Proton e.MAS dealerships through a signing ceremony. Since then, an additional dealer has joined, bringing the total to 18 dealerships.

Managed by PRO-NET, this portfolio expansion signifies a significant milestone in the Proton e.MAS dealership network, inviting more partners to join in making electric vehicles more accessible to enthusiasts across Malaysia.

The establishment of 18 Proton e.MAS dealerships, represented by 16 dealers, mark a crucial step in their ambitious plans to create an extensive and far-reaching network.

Seventeen of these outlets are strategically positioned across Peninsular Malaysia: 3 in Kuala Lumpur, 4 in Selangor, 2 in Johor, 3 in Perak, 2 in Pulau Pinang, 1 in Kedah, 1 in Kelantan, and 1 in Pahang. One outlet represents East Malaysia, specifically located in Sabah.

This strategic expansion underscores their commitment to providing accessible and comprehensive support to their customers nationwide as the brand advances into a brighter, more sustainable future with Proton e.MAS.

These outlets operate under a comprehensive network model, ranging from 1S centres to 3S centres, ensuring their customers receive holistic and exceptional service at every touchpoint. This development signifies the brand’s dedication to kickstarting a fully-fledged, comprehensive ecosystem, ensuring readiness for future Proton e.MAS owners.

The brand said that partners are integral in creating community spaces for experiencing exceptional products, seamless digital platforms, aftersales services, and convenient charging options. They aim to reach 30 outlets by 2025, with flexible expansion plans based on demand.

With the expansion of our Proton e.MAS dealership network, PRO-NET aspires to lead the national car industry in harnessing the transformative power of EVs to build a greener future. Our dealerships are not just points of sale but hubs of innovation and learning, dedicated to educating and inspiring individuals. This initiative marks our commitment to building greater trust among our customers, and we are determined to become the segment leader for national cars in the EV sector. PRO-NET CEO Zhang Qiang.

Interested in Becoming a Proton e.MAS Dealer?

As the electric vehicle (EV) revolution accelerates, PRO-NET’s mission extends beyond promoting EV adoption to providing career pathways for those passionate about sustainable mobility.

PRO-NET is seeking passionate and dedicated partners to join the expanding network of Proton e.MAS dealerships located in these areas Alor Setar, Kuala Terengganu, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Seremban, Melaka, Johor Bahru, Batu Pahat, Muar, Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, Sandakan and Tawau.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.