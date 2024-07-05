Start Your Journify Holidays! Stand A Chance To Win A Trip To The Maldives For 2

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Journify, the travel and lifestyle platform by Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), is thrilled to announce the launch of Journify Holidays, with its biggest-ever event taking place outside of Lot 10 Bukit Bintang from 3 – 5 July.

This event will provide a glimpse into a travel enthusiast’s dream, offering engaging activities, exclusive promotions on flight and hotel packages on Journify Holidays’, and a chance to win one of three dream holidays to the Maldives, Bangkok or Langkawi.

Located at the city’s busiest zebra crossing, passersby will have the chance to connect with the thrill of exploration.

Visitors can participate in interactive games and win amazing prizes, including flight and hotel vouchers worth up to RM500 and a chance to win the biggest prize of a 5-day, 4-night trip for two to the Maldives, making their dream getaway a reality.

At the heart of the activation is the eye-catching orange luggage, a new iconic symbol of Journify.

This activation aims to showcase the best of Journify Holidays’ packages, the latest addition to a suite of services that includes travel passes, attraction tickets, tour packages, airport services, and more.

With this, travellers can now plan and book their entire holidays with ease, all through a single platform, while earning Enrich Points, too.

MAG Loyalty & Travel Services CEO Philip See said that the activation at Lot 10 isn’t just about showcasing their brand, but celebrating the joy of travel.

Travel is all about creating memorable experiences, and we believe that the journey should be as enjoyable as the destination. That’s why we are thrilled to introduce Journify Holidays, designed to empower travellers with an easy-to-use platform that combines flights operated by Malaysia Airlines and Firefly, as well as hotel deals into one seamless package, allowing them to stretch their travel budgets further. We noticed many travellers weren’t aware of the fantastic deals available through Journify. We want to ensure everyone knows they can easily plan their dream holidays with us. MAG Loyalty & Travel Services CEO Philip See.

Throughout July, travellers can take advantage of these deals to plan their next adventure with the Journify app:

RM200 OFF Flight + Hotel Packages exclusively for Visa Cardholders with a minimum spend of RM1,500 using promo code: ‘BETTERJOURNEYS’

exclusively for Visa Cardholders with a minimum spend of RM1,500 using promo code: ‘BETTERJOURNEYS’ RM150 OFF MHflypass ASEAN exclusively for CIMB Cardholders using the promo code: ‘CIMBFLYPASS150’

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to stroll along the stunning beaches in Maldives for free! Whether you’re a seasoned traveller or a first-time explorer, this event promises an immersive experience like no other.

Gather your friends and pack your bags, Journify awaits you at Lot 10 Bukit Bintang!

