KFC Scholarship: RM2.1 Million Initiative To Help B40 Students

In celebration of over half a century of enriching Malaysian lives with good food and crave-able moments, KFC Malaysia is proud to announce The KFC Scholarship, an initiative aimed at empowering over 30 students from underprivileged communities in Malaysia in their higher education journey.

The RM2.1 million initiative is targeted at qualified B40 students aiming to pursue their undergraduate degree at any one of the 20 public universities in Malaysia.

In addition to tuition fees, the scholarship will cover a monthly living allowance and KFC meal vouchers.

According to a 2023 study by the USCI Poll Research Centre, only half of the 1,000 SPM candidates surveyed planned to pursue tertiary education.

Among those not continuing their studies, financial concerns were a significant barrier: 32% cited student loans as a deterrent, and another 32% mentioned high education fees.

The KFC Scholarship aims to alleviate these financial burdens and empower students to focus on their studies.

Rising living costs and education fees have made it increasingly challenging for many families, particularly those in underserved communities, to afford quality education for their children.

Education is the great equaliser. As operators of the largest fast-food chains in Malaysia, we at QSR Brands recognise its power to transform lives, uplift communities, and create a more equitable society. The KFC Scholarship reflects our commitment to investing in the community and empowering the next generation of leaders. By removing financial barriers, we aim to open doors to quality education and build economic opportunities for the future. Chairman of QSR Brands Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim

QSR Brands CEO and Managing Director Nehchal Khanna said “Education is the foundation for a better future and essential in shaping future leaders of Malaysia. We believe the power of education engages minds, hearts, and hands, fostering holistic development.”

“It’s not just about knowledge; it’s about self-worth, confidence, and resilience. As we invest in education, we create a rich foundation for leadership and we hope through this scholarship program, we will ultimately forge a brighter path for our youths, the next generation leaders of our country,” Nehchal added.

The KFC Scholarship is an extension of the Add Hope Foundation, a charitable arm of KFC Malaysia that focuses on community development and welfare.

By channelling resources into education, KFC Malaysia aims to uplift the academic aspirations of students, fostering a brighter future for them and the nation.

Pic Credit: KFC Malaysia

Through the launch of the first KFC Scholarship, we are investing in the future of Malaysia by empowering young minds with the foundation they need to overcome social and economic barriers, pursue their dreams, and contribute to the nation’s development. We hope to impact more young Malaysians in the years to come. Head of KFC Malaysia Chandrasagran Munusamy

The KFC Scholarship applications will remain open until 31 July. Shortlisted students will participate in a screening and selection process by a panel of QSR Brands’ leadership team.

Interested Malaysian students are encouraged to click here for detailed information on the KFC Scholarship, including eligibility criteria, the application process, and deadlines.

