SkyAwani 3 Residences Welcomes China’s Urban Development Minister

SkyWorld Development Berhad recently hosted the People’s Republic of China’s Housing and Urban-Rural Development Minister Ni Hong, alongside representatives from the Malaysian Ministry of Housing and Local Government for a tour of the multi-award-winning SkyAwani 3 Residences.

The visit provided the delegation with an opportunity to experience firsthand the innovative design and high-quality construction that earned SkyAwani 3 Residences the prestigious world gold award at the FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards 2024.

Highlights of the tour included the renowned SkyBridge, recognized as the “Highest Residential SkyBridge in Malaysia,” as well as an actual residential unit and the development’s extensive facilities.

We are immensely proud to showcase SkyAwani 3 Residences to the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of the People’s Republic of China. This visit underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable developments that set new industry benchmarks. SkyAwani 3 Residences, being a FIABCI World Gold Award Winner, was chosen by the China delegation for this reason, emphasizing our global recognition and excellence. SkyWorld Development Berhad Lee Chee Seng.

SkyAwani 3 Residences, situated in the dynamic area of SkySanctuary, Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, has achieved an impressive QLASSIC score of 79%, the highest in the affordable housing category in 2022.

It features 1,905 units of three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments, each with a built-up area of 800 square feet, priced at RM300,000. All units were quickly snapped up as soon as they were launched in 2017.

The development offers 22 active and recreational facilities, including a swimming pool with a bubble jet jacuzzi, a games room, a full basketball court, and a gym, catering to the diverse needs of all generations.

From its innovative passive design promoting natural daylighting to its impeccable air ventilation system, SkyAwani 3 Residences is meticulously crafted to ensure a comfortable and healthy living environment for residents.

In addition to SkyAwani 3 Residences’ gold win at the FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards 2024, the development has also won other awards such as “The Edge Malaysia Affordable Urban Housing Excellence Award 2023,” “Best Starter Home Award” by StarProperty Awards 2018, and the “Innovative Design Award” at the Malaysia Outstanding Sustainable Development Awards 2023, organized by the Malaysia Urban Planning Awards (MUPA).

